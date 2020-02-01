Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: result and reaction of Premier League match today

Liverpool is organizing Southampton at Anfield this afternoon and the question now seems to be when and how they win the Premier League title, rather than if.

With 70 points collected, the Reds are about to reach their first Premier League title for 30 years and there is a real possibility of remaining unbeaten throughout the season, as well as achieving the highest points in the history of the competition.

Southampton is having a great season, currently in ninth place, and the Saints can treat it as a freestyle with the chance to cause a shock. Follow it live:

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Main points

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino

Southampton: McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Long, Ings

View last update

2020-02-01T11: 28: 25.060Z

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Leicester City against Chelsea today.

2020-02-01T11: 35: 46.093Z

Team news – Leicester vs Chelsea

Leicester city

Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Choudhury, Perez, Maddison, Tielemens, Barnes, Vardy

2020-02-01T11: 41: 18.883Z

Team news

The big news this morning is that Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has dropped number 1 goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on the couch. Willy Caballero starts for the first time in his place in a Premier League game since May 12 last year, where he held a clear sheet against … Leicester.

“It is a decision that I have not taken lightly,” Lampard said. “I trust Willy Caballero, I trust both keepers.”

2020-02-01T11: 47: 24.296Z

Today’s game is a battle between the third and fourth. Leicester has had an exceptional season and achieved third place in the Premier League with an eight point lead over Chelsea.

Of course the Blues can narrow it today if they win at the King Power Stadium. For Leicester, a win brings them closer to securing a place in next season’s Champions League, because another three points would mean they would be 17 points ahead of Manchester United in the fifth with 14 games to play.

2020-02-01T11: 57: 33.160Z

Team news

Brendan Rodgers makes only one change to the side of Leicester that destroyed the last time out for West Ham 4-1.

Nampalys Mendy is still not available, so Hamza Choudhury starts in the middle of the field. In a late call, Wilfred Ndidi was removed from the starting line-up due to a sore knee.

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, makes four changes to his Chelsea side, which drew 2-2 in their last game with Arsenal.

As reported, Willy Caballero takes the goal defense spot from under pressure Kepa Arrizabalaga with Pedro and Mason Mount in midfield instead of Willian and Mateo Kovacic.

In defense, Reece James starts instead of Emerson.

2020-02-01T12: 01: 04.106Z

The January transfer window was closed last night and despite the fact that their transfer ban has been lifted, Chelsea has not made any new signatures to strengthen their team.

Olivier Giroud hoped for a move from London, but without a replacement line, Frank Lampard decided to keep the French striker:

2020-02-01T12: 06: 00,000Z

In an interview prior to the game, Brendan Rodgers regretted the loss of his team to Aston Villa in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and gave an update on Wilfrd Ndidi. He said:

“It’s part of the journey, you hope to get to the final and if you don’t, it’s a tough one. But you have to take it and use it to move forward.

“I have a great group that is very honest and got back to work within a few days. With 14 more games it is about collecting as many points as possible.”

On Ndidi he added: “He felt pain in his knee, he had surgery recently, but was good against Villa.

“We had him inside to play, but it has become very painful. Instead of going out in the warm-up, we thought we would leave it. We don’t want any long-term problems.”

2020-02-01T12: 10: 04.896Z

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given updates about the knock of Tammy Abraham and the omission of Kepa Arrizabalaga. He said:

“We know that Leicester is a good side, we didn’t go wrong. They are a very good team, we played them earlier in the season and we saw that, so we have to be really competitive.

“It’s a decision I make [omitting Kepa]. You don’t take it lightly with the keeper. They train together, they are close and I thought I would make this game. I trust Willy [Caballero], he is very professional. “

About Tammy Abraham, he added, “Sometimes you have to play with a little pain. He has no muscle injury, you hope he can handle it. We wanted to get him on the field and he trained for the past two days.”

2020-02-01T12: 15: 38,693Z

Chelsea did not defeat Leicester in the last four Premier League games between the two parties, lost one and signed three.

This is Leicester’s best run against Chelsea since an undefeated series of five games between April 1999 and February 2001.

However, Chelsea has fond memories at the King Power Stadium and won five of their last seven Premier League games here and six in all competitions, more than any other visiting team.

2020-02-01T12: 20: 23.570Z

In the six most recent clashes between the two teams, Leicester did not win by losing three and pulling three. Can they change that today?

They have a good chance based on the recent form of Chelsea. The Blues have won one of their last four league matches, and only four of their last 12.

2020-02-01T12: 26: 01.496Z

Five minutes to go until the kick-off at the King Power Stadium, the teams leave the tunnel and onto the field.

Who will win this?

EXTRACT

2020-02-01T12: 31: 25,620Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

Kickoff: Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers did not defeat Chelsea in 13 attempts, will it be today?

Leicester starts the game and wants a long ball along the right, but Rudiger comes over to cover it and lets the ball run out for a Chelsea goal kick.

2020-02-01T12: 34: 04.320Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

3 minutes: Hudson-Odoi shows his skills with an agile touch to hit the ball past Chilwell and start an offensive run. He gives the ball to Abraham who returns it and his next touch is much too heavy so that the attack breaks off.

2020-02-01T12: 36: 58.880Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

6 minutes: Oh my! Hudson-Odoi cuts in the middle of the field and sent the ball past the left wing of Chelsea to Pedro. Pedro bombards forward with Azpilicueta on the overlap, the ball comes to the Chelsea captain who drills a low pass to the edge of the box where Hudson-Odoi has run to. He immediately takes the shot but misses the ball completely.

2020-02-01T12: 39: 20.893Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

9 minutes: Choudhury gives a free kick away after he took down Abraham from behind. Mount quickly takes the free kick and sends the ball to James. He puts the ball into the six-yard box, but Jonny Evans first comes to the ball to kick him out for a corner.

The corner of Chelsea is easily defended by Leicester.

2020-02-01T12: 43: 07.850Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

12 minutes: Rudiger and Vardy both jump in front of an air ball and clash heads, creating a small break in the game. Both players are fine and will continue.

Chelsea moves the ball forward quickly before Azpilicueta eliminates it to Hudson-Odoi. Reece James makes an option on the lap, but Hudson-Odoi dribbles the ball in the middle of the box. Mount floats into space and Hudson-Odoi finds him before Mount’s shot crosses the bar!

The offside flag is raised against Mason Mount.

2020-02-01T12: 46: 08.810Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

15 minutes: Chelsea was in control during the opening phase of this game where Leicester found it hard to break through the lines when they attacked.

Maddison made a foul on Reece James and the free kick was sent down through the right flank of Chelsea before Ben Chilwell intercepted the ball and started it up.

2020-02-01T12: 48: 43.730Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

18 minutes: Close! So close to Tammy Abraham. Reece James is free on the right wing and he puts the ball into the six-yard box. Tammy Abraham gets pretty near the far post when the ball comes in and he only needs a touch to turn the ball into the net but he misses it. That is the best chance of the game so far.

2020-02-01T12: 51: 12,470Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

21 minutes: Oh what happened there? Tammy Abraham is played in the box with a ball that cuts the middle back. Soyuncu first returns and comes with Abraham before the Chelsea striker lands.

VAR checks it but agrees with the referee that it was not a penalty.

2020-02-01T12: 55: 44.513Z

Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

24 minutes: Leicester finally starts in the game. They fight the attack very well and send the ball to Barnes who shoots and has blocked his shot. Tielemens collects the loose ball and passes it on to Perez on the right side of the penalty area, he takes a shot himself and it is also blocked. Chelsea scrambles and Reece James brings Barnes down on the left wing.

The free kick comes in but is led by Abraham. Perez picks it up but is knocked down by Pedro. Another free kick for the home team. Maddison hits the ball in the six-yard box, but nobody hits the ball.

The goalkick is won by Leicester and it is played until Vardy, he comes in the box with only to beat Caballero but the keeper of Chelsea saves!

What time is the kick-off?

The competition starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday 1 February.

On which TV channel is it?

The game is not broadcast on British television.

You can catch highlights on Saturday evening at Match of the Day on BBC One.

.