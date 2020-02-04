Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, player ratings: Curtis Jones shines for Reds

Liverpool’s under-23 side saw League One Shrewsbury Town away to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

While senior team and manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed their winter break, the young people went to the Anfield stage and were impressed by a confident show led by U23 manager Neil Critchley.

Their 19-year-old captain Curtis Jones was the couple’s choice, wandering around the field full of confidence, producing a series of tricks and skills to entertain the home crowd.

Liverpool did not count their dominance in the first half, and thought they had fallen behind when Shuns Shaun Whalley encountered a rebound only to be denied by VAR, who saw a tight offside.

And the young Reds won a memorable victory when Shrewsbury defender Ro-Shaun Williams accidentally sent the ball around his keeper to give his own goal.

1/11 Caoimhin Kelleher 9

AFP via Getty Images

2/11 Neco Williams 7

EPA

3/11 Ki-Jana Hoever 7

FATHER

4/11 Sepp van den Berg 8

FATHER

5/11 Adam Lewis 6

FATHER

6/11 Leighton Clarkson 8

Reuters

7/11 Jake Cain 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/11 Pedro Chirivella 7

Getty

9/11 Curtis Jones 9

Action

10/11 Harvey Elliott 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/11 Liam Millar 6

Action images via Reuters

View the score of the Liverpool players in the gallery above.

