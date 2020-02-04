Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Five things we learned from the FA Cup

1) Jones is a bona fide star

It may sound like a ridiculous comparison for a player who only turned 19 last week, but occasionally Curtis Jones had to roam across the grass of Anfield to be reminded of a young Ronaldinho. Wearing the captain’s belt while senior Liverpool players enjoyed their winter break (the youngest captain in Liverpool’s history), Jones again flourished on the big stage, producing delicious chops, Cruyff turns and even a rabona cross while he showed supreme self-confidence, even a positive arrogance. It was thrilling to see and Jones left the impression of the kind of player that fans will pay good money to see it for years in real life. If this was an audition for a more regular place in the team of the first team, then Jones had it done. He is ready for much, much more.

2) Clarkson finds the highest gear

If Curtis Jones was the poster boy of this young Liverpool team’s performance, Leighton Clarkson was the modest director, so effective in midfield that you barely noticed him. Clarkson, 18, only made his second appearance for the higher side, but showed maturity beyond his years, snarling in tackles and dictating the pace from the quarterback position. If the Liverpool senior team has a weak spot, it is a lack of depth behind Fabinho, where Jordan Henderson or Geoginio Wijnaldum is asked to fill in, but in Clarkson they have a potential ready-made understudy in the coming years.

3) Klopp’s no-show forces play the debate again

While it was undoubtedly a brilliant opportunity for the young Liverpool players, who made it to their rare chance to play on the Anfield stage, it was hard to ignore the debate about FA Cup repeats rumbling in the background. Jurgen Klopp’s decision not to attend the competition was a bit of a snub for a competition that seems to have been pushed off its pedestal lately. Managers in all divisions call for an end to a repeat, and even if the evening brought some good entertainment, the power of Klopp and co seems to force change, if only because nothing else can really give.

1/11 Caoimhin Kelleher 9

AFP via Getty Images

2/11 Neco Williams 7

EPA

3/11 Ki-Jana Hoever 7

FATHER

4/11 Sepp van den Berg 8

FATHER

5/11 Adam Lewis 6

FATHER

6/11 Leighton Clarkson 8

Reuters

7/11 Jake Cain 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/11 Pedro Chirivella 7

Getty

9/11 Curtis Jones 9

Action

10/11 Harvey Elliott 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/11 Liam Millar 6

Action images via Reuters

4) VAR – again

Video Assistant Referee technology is the other big debate this week making headlines, after a survey showed that most fans think football has made it less entertaining. This time it was an offside call that lasted a long time and that Shaun Whalley denied one of the most memorable moments of his career. Replays showed that VAR had made just about the right decision, but it seemed like another call that drew a bit of joy out of the game on its way there.

5) Liverpool really has it all

We already knew that Liverpool has a brilliant manager and a winning team, an intelligent hierarchy and recruitment team, a historic stadium and a huge fan base. It seems that they also have a brilliant pipeline of talent to appeal to. These are exceptionally good times for the Anfield club.

.