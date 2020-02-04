Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Curtis Jones plays while Reds rolls on reluctantly

There are teams that are desperately trying to move forward in cup tournaments and still be eliminated. And then there is Liverpool who, it seems, is quite satisfied with going out and still making progress. Without their players, without their managers, they still booked a FA Cup fifth-round draw at Chelsea.

They did this in a foolish way, with Shrewsbury scoring a second comic own goal with a strange draw. And yet the winning mentality of Liverpool feels so strong that they can paralyze themselves and still come through, if not by accident, then by habit. It felt like a follow-up to the Carabao Cup victory against Arsenal, when Curtis Jones was not supposed to take the fifth penalty but still scored, and the FA Cup match against Everton, when Jones’ spectacular goal decided that Merseyside derby Jurgen Klopp seemed willing to lose.

With Jones as the youngest captain ever from Liverpool, who led their youngest side ever under the auspices of Under-23 manager Neil Critchley, this completed the Curtis Jones trilogy. And yet Liverpool Shrewsbury overcame more than 180 minutes with the help of two Old Trafford old boys.

They donated Shrewsbury’s own goals. The first came thanks to Donald Love, formerly from Manchester United, in the first series. The second was scored by Ro-Shaun Williams, formerly of Manchester United, in this repeat. However, it was a product of two Williamses. Neco Williams of Liverpool aimed a diagonal ball forward. The backtracking of Shrewsbury defender met with a header that goalkeeper Max O’Leary knew and fell into the empty net.

Neco Williams earned his role in the decision maker. He was responsible for much of the Liverpool threat. A disk whistled wide, a volley flew over and a shot was repelled well by O’Leary. He could have had a hat trick that would have been a rarity for Liverpool defenders – even the dredges of Steve Nicol and Steve Staunton in the 1980s appeared in more advanced roles – and submitted his case to investigate Trent Alexander-Arnold as looting right back of Anfield. Just like Jones, he looked fearless during his first team outings.

Harvey Elliott moved Neco Williams beautifully for one chance, but the winger missed his own best chance with a tame header. But really, two youngsters dominated the game. Jones has the charisma to attract attention and the talent to suggest that this is not the last time he leads Liverpool. The precocious, bold Jones crossed with a rabona. It was a moment when it felt like technology versus physique. Jones had a bloody nose a few minutes earlier when, although accidentally, he was caught by Ro-Shaun Williams. This was his answer.

He is the first captain of Liverpool born in the 21st century. Their average age was 19 years, 102 days – about 80 days younger than the 11 that were selected against Aston Villa in December – and the average date of birth was October 25, 1999. Even the oldest, Pedro Chirivella, was not conceived when Liverpool’s Spice Boys wore their notorious white suits in Wembley before the 1996 FA Cup final.

The team numbers amounted to 703, the previous Liverpool appearances only 36, one more than the number of matches that Chirivella played for Willem II. For Shrewsbury, the resonance number was 134 years: founded in 1886, they finally reached Anfield in 2020.

There was another historic scoop: Shrewsbury had ruled out a goal via VAR. Liverpool fan Shaun Whalley celebrated it after his entry, just for technology to put Daniel Udoh offside in the build-up.

They were too timid in the first half, when they showed Liverpool so much respect it seemed that they thought they were facing the higher side. They opened more afterwards, but it was a missed opportunity for them.

