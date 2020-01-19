Liverpool vs Manchester United: result, report and player ratings

Liverpool finally does what matters most, despite the persistent feeling that they could have made this mean even more.

The chosen champions beat Manchester United to achieve 21 wins over 22, but this remarkable campaign that is becoming so defined by the numbers, at least 19 and 30, did not reach the figures it could have. It was a late 2-0 that should have been a 6-0, and somehow it could have been a 1-1.

That lent a curious tension in the second half to what was often an embarrassingly unilateral party, but that in itself made the final victory even more satisfying.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

United was just another piece of roadkill on the road to this long-awaited title 19, the opportunity to remind you that taken with a little more enthusiasm after the fans away spent a good part of the game singing songs related to the Hillsborough tragedy .

Liverpool responded by remembering that his team is the future, and a late goal by Mohamed Salah to insinuate the true gap between these teams. It’s abysmal

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

It could have been much worse for United, but this has been one of the few curiosities of the Liverpool season. Its absolute superiority in the course of the campaign has rarely been reflected in the individual lines, which have often been won with much narrower margins than they should have been.

That made him somehow remember last week’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur, and he also recalled United’s ability to at least dig when there seems to be total destruction at hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves at least some credit for that, even this match really exposed the huge gap between his idea of ​​football and Liverpool.

I should have been hit. So, the first objective was enough to solve the game and tell the story.

see more

He immediately showed Liverpool’s strength and disorder within United, especially since it was an eighth goal conceded from a set this season.

However, this was not even a case of lessons that were not learned. It was, however, blindingly obvious not to be picked up. United had all 11 players in the box and somehow had a situation in which one of his lowest, Brandon Williams, was in the biggest game. Virgil van Dijk simply brushed him and the rest of United’s bottom line to propel the ball to the upper corner.

You could say that Williams and Harry Maguire were victims of their zoning system, except that it hardly translated into any brand.

This was the story of the game. United could not approach Liverpool in almost any way.

When one of them was close enough for a “challenge”, such as when David De Gea jumped into the ball just to be leveled by Van Dijk, a foul was committed.

The debate around that proved to be one of the elements of Liverpool’s victory that was open to any kind of questioning, although it prevented United from being left 2-0 immediately behind. Whether it was a foul or not, it generated more doubts about a recurring lack of physicality in the goalkeeper’s game that the opposition sides are beginning to reach.

Liverpool was coming to United in almost every way. The next time they had the ball on the net it would have been one of the movements of the season, except that Georginio Wijnaldum had diverted offside before his final neat.

There was very little fractional about the rest of the work. There was only one abyss, often reflected in the very nature of the game.

While there were so many moments when one of Liverpool’s strikers, usually Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino, could turn instantly to this side and then in United’s box to leave a marker on the ground, Solskjaer’s team was doing that. in your hands. own attacks

At a particularly embarrassing moment in the first half, Andreas Pereira tried to run towards Liverpool’s defense, just to have to turn, before falling for Dan James.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates with Roberto Firmino (Getty Images)

It was the Keystone Cops against a crack SWAT team, Liverpool often threatened to launch and sweep United.

De Gea, in one of his first class moments, was forced to save a minute, before Jordan Henderson broke the post with the next.

Except that, once again, it did not translate into the emphatic triumph it should have had.

This was another game that came much closer than they should have been.

The failure to get a second goal here, when it really should have been around 6-0, inevitably caused some nerves similar to the victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a little swing. Fred was the player who captured the initiative more than anyone, and for about 10 minutes he was the most influential player on the field when United began making some opportunities.

That made Anfield nervous, but he couldn’t break his team.

Despite the late pressure, it was they who achieved the late goal, Salah took advantage of all that space to emphasize the huge space between these teams. On the table and in the field.

It is bigger than ever, almost anywhere in the modern history of these teams. It meant that Liverpool did what matters most to all involved in all this: he won another victory on the road to the title and beat his great rivals.

.