Liverpool vs Manchester United: live streaming and where to watch TV in India

Liverpool will host Manchester United on Sunday January 19 as rival clubs meet at Anfield Stadium.

The Merseyside club have the opportunity to widen the gap between them and Manchester United to an incredible 30 points. Meanwhile, United have the chance to repeat their exploits when the two clubs last met.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match take place?

The match will take place on January 19, 2020.

Where will the match take place?

The match will take place at Anfield Stadium.

When does the match begin?

The match will start at 10 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Where can I watch the match live stream?

The match will be broadcast live on Hotstar.

Whenever the two top performing clubs in England have met, there have been fireworks. While Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to end their 30-year wait for the title of top flight, Solskjaer and Co. are fortunate enough to play the sport of trouble.

Historically, the Red Devils have prevailed over the Reds. But in recent years Liverpool have been the top performing club. Despite this, Liverpool have won just 1 in 11 Premier League games against United since finishing the league double in the 2013-14 season.

This season, Liverpool has had a fantastic championship race. They won 20 of 21 games after losing points when they faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in October. The match ended at 1-1, with the two teams each sharing a point.

Manchester United will be deprived of their in shape forward, Marcus Rashford, who suffered a wound in their 1-0 victory over the Wolves in the FA Cup. He was not with the United team that traveled to Liverpool before their clash on Sunday. Without Rashford on the team, United became toothless in this crucial game. Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay will remain on the sidelines.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have no new injury concerns, Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho and Joel Matip, who had previously been injured, will be available for the match. However, the Reds will miss Dejan Lovren, James Milner and Naby Keita on Sunday.

Form:

Liverpool- WWWWW

Manchester United- LDLWW

XI planned:

Liverpool-Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Geoginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Manchester United – David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Anthony Martial.

