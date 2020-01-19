Liverpool vs Man Utd: Van Dijk talks about 'beef' with Maguire

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk denied having beef with new Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

Van Dijk cost the Southampton Reds £ 75 million in January 2018.

The Dutchman then became the most expensive defender in the world, crushing the £ 52 million paid by Manchester City to Monaco for Benjamin Mendy six months earlier.

But the record didn’t last until August 2019, when United paid £ 80 million to take English star Maguire from Leicester City.

The two players will face off at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Before the match, Van Dijk said he had no hint of disappointment when the Englishman topped the transfer fee table.

“No, good luck to him. There will always be a time when this will change because it is the market.

“He has no influence on it. We players have no effect on the price and it’s the same for him as it does for me. But the price comes with the pressure,” said Van Dijk to journalists.