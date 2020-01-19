Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE score: TV channel, live stream and team news

Welcome!

Manchester United and Liverpool clash on Sunday afternoon, and both managers have a lot of decisions to make with their start-up XIs.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League with a lead of 13 points and two games in hand over Manchester City. United is 27 points behind Jürgen Klopp’s men.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only one to get points from the Reds this season. The Red Devils drew 1-1 in Old Trafford earlier this season.

From this day on, the Norwegian will have to do without goal scorer Marcus Rashford because he continues to suffer from a back injury.

Rashford left the bench during the FA Cup second leg with Wolves, but was knocked out 16 minutes later after a collision with Matt Doherty.

“I can’t tell you now,” said Solskjaer to a press conference on Friday morning. “As I said with Harry (Maguire) a few weeks ago, we will of course give him the absolute time to find out.

“We will carry out further examinations and treatments with him today. Of course, yesterday was just a recovery day and treatment for him anyway.

“I haven’t seen him this morning, but I won’t hold my breath. I would probably think that he wasn’t ready, but let’s see. There are 48 hours more than that, so let’s see.”

And it looks like Rashford won’t be involved in Anfield if he hasn’t traveled with the team or stayed at the hotel.

Mason Greenwood is the most likely attacker to take his place on the side and build a tripartite punch with Anthony Martial and winger Daniel James.

Although Jesse Lingard has not scored or supported a goal in the Premier League for over a year, he will start in midfield alongside Fred and Nemanja Matic.

Solskjaer is likely to hold back the same five that started last week’s 4-0 win over Norwich – with David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams competing together, though Eric Bailly resumed Travel is a quota after being released.

The Liverpool team is easier to predict as players may be more at odds than in doubt about injury.

Joel Matip and Fabinho are back in training after recovering from knee and ankle injuries – although both are not yet ready to start.

“It looks like Joel and Fabinho,” said Klopp. “You trained as normal yesterday and the day before. That means they will likely be in the squad. “

However, the Merseysiders have to do without James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita.

(Image: Getty Images)