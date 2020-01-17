Liverpool vs Man Utd: Klopp criticizes Solskjaer's tactics before EPL shock

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Manchester United’s tactics as “strange” and says they need to “protect” themselves from counterattack football.

Klopp once again questioned United’s strategy before facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team on Sunday, after accusing the club of “defending” each time they faced Liverpool after their draw 1 -1 at Old Trafford in October.

He has now warned his team to be ready for a similar situation at Anfield this weekend.

“It is strange when you play against a high quality team like United always are, and they play as they play.

“It makes life really difficult.

“We got it with Tottenham. It’s not normal, how can you expect it? On the other hand, the counter-attacks are of the highest level in the world.

“I’m not saying they only counterattack but it’s a main thing they do. People may want to see it as a criticism, it’s not, but it’s just a description of the situation that makes our lives more difficult, “Klopp told reporters Friday.