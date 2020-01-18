Liverpool vs Man United: Jamie Carragher predicts a shocking EPL shock score

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicted a shocking score between Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp when the two teams meet in the Premier League.

Liverpool will host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on Sunday evening at Anfield,

Liverpool are heading into the match after defeating Tottenham 1-0 in their last game, while Man United won Norwich City 4-0.

But Carragher has now backed the Reds to beat the Red Devils 3-1.

“I am confident that Liverpool will win the match. Mourinho, in his first games at Anfield with United, made things very difficult for Liverpool, “Carragher told Sky Sports.

“But in the last one, Liverpool really dominated and won in Mourinho’s last game at United.

“I think Ole is not as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don’t see it as a whitewashed game, and I think the tactics for United will be very similar to what it was against Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit the counterattack.

“They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produced a similar kind of performance, Liverpool could have major problems.

“But there is a gap between the two clubs, and if Liverpool play anywhere near what they are capable of, they will come out on top.

“I am confident of a victory at Liverpool. I think 3-1 Liverpool. And if that is the score, we have the camera pundit on us in the comment area, and I hope we will see scenes similar to what we saw at Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equalizer! “

The match kicks off at 5.30 p.m.