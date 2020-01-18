Liverpool vs Man United: Dimitar Berbatov predicts Premier League clash score

Former Tottenaham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov predicted the score for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Man United are heading into the game after a 4-0 victory over Norwich City in their last game, while Jurgen Klopp’s men defeat Tottenham 1-0.

Providing his prediction, Berbatov was quoted by Metro UK: “Obviously, I would like Man United to be the team to stop the unbeaten run from Liverpool, I’m sure I’m not the only one feeling this.

“But Liverpool is too good at the moment and even if it hurts me to say, they will probably get the result on Sunday, especially if Rashford does not play, which will put more pressure on the team and weaken United from the start . ” Liverpool 1, Man United 0. “

The match kicks off at 5.30 p.m.