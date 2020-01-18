Liverpool vs Man United: Carragher predicts winner and score

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher predicted a victory for the club in their Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool currently have a 27-point lead over United in the match and Carragher predicted a 3-1 score in favor of their former club.

United are the only team to have stopped Liverpool this season after drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford in October.

“I am confident Liverpool will win the game,” Carragher predicted for Sky Sports.

“Jose Mourinho, in his first two games at Anfield with United, made things very difficult for Liverpool, but in the last Liverpool really dominated and won in Mourinho’s last game at United.

“I think Ole is not as pragmatic as Mourinho, so I don’t see it as a whitewashed game, and I think the tactics for United will be very similar to what it was against Manchester City in December, playing deep and trying to hit the counterattack.

“They were absolutely devastating that day, and if they produced a similar kind of performance, Liverpool could have major problems.

“But there is a gap between the two clubs, and if Liverpool play anywhere near what they are capable of, they will come out on top.

“I am confident of a victory at Liverpool. I think 3-1 Liverpool. And if that is the score, we have the camera pundit on us in the comment area, and I hope we will see scenes similar to what we saw at Old Trafford when Adam Lallana got the equalizer! “