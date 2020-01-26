A possible transfer to Liverpool is seen by PSG star Kylian Mbappe as an “attractive proposal” because he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day.

This is the view of French football expert Julien Laurens, who said Mbappe would consider Liverpool’s offer “every single day of the week”.

Liverpool has been repeatedly linked to Mbappe as speculation about the future of the French striker continues.

Real Madrid is considered the favorite of the 21-year-old World Cup winner when he leaves Paris-Saint Germain.

According to Laurens, Mbappe would also be tempted to become world and European champions and play for Jürgen Klopp – as long as Liverpool can raise the 300 million euros required for his commitment.

Kylian Mbappe looks to the future with Real Madrid, but also wants to play in the Premier League

“It’s pretty easy,” Laurens told ESPN FC. “If Liverpool can pay the € 300 million or maybe € 350 million in premiums and put them on the table, PSG will ask everyone to sign Mbappe.

“If Liverpool can afford it and give him the wages he wants, he will consider this offer every single day of the week, because yes, Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will be in Bernabeu will play. ” for Real Madrid.

“But he is only 21 years old, so he has enough time to play in Madrid one day.

Kylian Mbappe was only 19 when he helped France win the World Cup a year and a half ago

“The fact is that one day he would also like to play in the Premier League – and Liverpool is a very attractive offer for every top player in the world right now when it comes to Jürgen Klopp’s composition and project.”

“But if they can’t put that money on the table for an offer, it’s impossible for him to go there.”