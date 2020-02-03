Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp greets Roberto Firmino’s “unique” talent after a hat trick of assists

Jurgen Klopp has praised Roberto Firmino as a “unique” talent after the virtuoso performance of the Brazilian attacker against Southampton on Saturday.

Firmino won three assists in the 4-0 win and beat Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah while the Reds reached the top of the Premier League in a 22-point lead.

“He is [unique],” Klopp said. “He’s just exceptional, a very smart football person, of course. In the first half, between a really tight Southampton formation, the way he drops and keeps the ball, how he makes things happen, is very special, absolute.

“Then even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he cannot take the ball and can turn and run alone. How he uses the skills of his friends is special. I don’t know a player like him, that’s true. “

Firmino has 10 goals and 12 assists this season in a reclusive No9 role, making him the center of much of Liverpool’s offensive game, while the club is about to reach their first top title in 30 years.

“It’s not about closing the book of the season after a day like Saturday and thinking it’s done. It is not done yet. It’s all about showing respect for the opposition with the attitude, “said the manager, who reserved special praise for his captain, Jordan Henderson.

“Hendo is an example. There are plenty of others. But did he look like the leader of a team that is 19 points ahead? Not a second. It seemed as if we lose if we lose. That’s how the boys were. That is the only way for us to win a game. It is always the same. “

