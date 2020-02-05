Liverpool news: How Alexander-Arnold Shrewsbury helped win

Teenager Neco Williams from Liverpool believes that the unified thinking of the club when it comes to the integration of youth team players proves itself on the pitch.

The Wales Under-18 international is part of the training of the first team that has been set up on and off over the past 18 months and by being close-up and personal with fellow right back Trent Alexander-Arnold he has helped him develop his game .

Williams was the man of the match in the 1-0 FA Cup fourth round replay victory over League One Shrewsbury, achieved by a team with an average age of 19 years and 102 days.

And he partially puts that down to being close to Alexander-Arnold.

“Yes, of course. He is clearly one of the best right backers in the world, so every day I train with him, I pick up little things every day and try to bring it into my own game,” he said. “Being present every day is a learning day for me and by training with one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world, you become a better player.

1/11 Caoimhin Kelleher 9

AFP via Getty Images

2/11 Neco Williams 7

EPA

3/11 Ki-Jana Hoever 7

FATHER

4/11 Sepp van den Berg 8

FATHER

5/11 Adam Lewis 6

FATHER

6/11 Leighton Clarkson 8

Reuters

7/11 Jake Cain 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/11 Pedro Chirivella 7

Getty

9/11 Curtis Jones 9

Action

10/11 Harvey Elliott 7

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/11 Liam Millar 6

Action images via Reuters

“Every day if I don’t take it for granted. I’m just grateful to be there every day.”

The focus of the game was on manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to neglect himself and the team of the first team to respect the Premier League mid-season.

But after that there was only the impressive performance of a number of young people – including three debutants in the starting line-up – as the team dominated the statistics in each category.

“It was a special night for many of us, a night that we will remember for a long time, especially the debutants,” added Williams, whose long pass forward led to the decisive goal of Ro-Shaun Williams. “It just makes us want to win more. Whatever team is playing at Anfield, you get a result like we did against Arsenal (a 5-5 Carabao Cup draw they won on penalties), against Everton (1-0 in the final round of the FA Cup) and now clear.

“I just think that as soon as the whistle goes you are completely focused on the game. All your thoughts disappear and you are just focused on the game and – as we have shown – the boys are able to win games and have clear the victory. “

Chelsea on Stamford Bridge is waiting in the next round and midfielder Pedro Chirivella, the team’s veteran at 22, hopes that some, if not all, of this team will get another chance.

“From the day we knew we were playing, we prepared to win this game,” he said. “We have shown that we are able to beat Everton and Arsenal, and in the first XI I think five or six players train with the first team every day, so we have shown that we are ready to play.

“I feel ready spiritually. I train every day with the first team and I feel that I am getting closer to the level. I came (to the club) very early, when I was only 17, and maybe I wasn’t ready yet. Now I feel that I am here.

“I get very good feedback from the players. My mentality has changed and hopefully I can continue. “

