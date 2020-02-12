Liverpool & Man You monitor Bukayo Saka’s contract discussions with Arsenal

Saka is rapidly improving at Arsenal (Photo: Getty)

Arsenal is scared Manchester United or Liverpool will make a move to poach Bukayo Saka, reports say.

Saka, 18, is a rising star in Mikel Arteta’s team, but has entered the last 18 months of his current deal.

The Daily Mail claim United and Liverpool follow Saka and his ongoing contract negotiations with Arsenal.

As a result, Arsenal will try to bind Saka to a new long-term agreement as soon as possible.

Saka has a contract of £ 3000 a week and could stand in line for a healthy pay rise in a new deal.

Bayern Munich also follows Saka, who played 15 games in the Premier League this season.

Unai Emery was the original coach who promoted Saka to the team of the first team and Arteta is expected to give the young person even more playing time in the last half of the season.

Saka this season left behind for Arsenal due to injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, but is of course a left-sided attacker.

Arteta has praised Saka as a praise since he has been in charge of Arsenal and the player has been impressed by his new coach.

“Mikel is trying to bring back philosophy, the passing road to the arsenal,” Saka said.

“Arteta said it would be better to score with less. If we can score in two passes, it’s better.

“We don’t need that many, but of course we have to move the ball and find the right spaces to attack and they have done very well. I think the two goals were really fun. “

