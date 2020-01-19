Liverpool fans believe they have won the league, and everyone else should believe them

“And now you’re going to believe us. We’re going to win the league.”

64 points were needed, 16 clear at the top with a game in hand and a goal to the death of Mohamed Salah against the old enemy so that Liverpool fans finally released him and ran that choir for the first time this season.

“We’re really not thinking about the end,” Jordan Henderson said in the field afterwards, when the song reached its climax. “Why should we change now? For us, as players, it’s the next game, the next challenge and the Premier League. “

Fans, however, could treat themselves.

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League match in 381 days. They have suffered only one loss in the top category in the last 623 and that statistic was never remotely endangered against Manchester United in Anfield.

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

The score of 1-0 until the separatist final of Salah in the last seconds of a Sunday Baltic night may have fooled some to think it was a tight and tight competition between the most successful clubs in English football.

The truth is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were competitive for the first 14 minutes, before Virgil van Dijk headed the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who, as expected, overthrew Brandon Williams to convert the first game.

United had started positively in Merseyside, putting pressure on the hosts and not allowing them the opportunity to build tempo or any significant spell in possession.

They had doubled in encouraging applause from Salah and Solskjaer, since “the plan” he had referred to several times in preparation for the confrontation made the opening period uncomfortable for Liverpool.

Then came the goal. And, for the most part, it followed total domination. The league leaders had two goals rejected, they were incredulous when Salah missed an absolute babysitter and cursed when the excellent Jordan Henderson hit the post. Liverpool continued to create, kept United under great pressure, but somehow could not make it count.

Andreas Pereira took the opportunity to punish those wasted starts in the first half, before Anthony Martial concluded his best attack of the game by whipping his effort on the bar in the second. They were quite blunt without the services of Marcus Rashford, who faces at least two months on the sidelines due to a double back stress fracture.

Liverpool was not close to its apex and avoided a normal and late United push with the hope of getting a fool’s blow, they really didn’t seem to be in trouble despite being careless.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring (Getty)

Some of the football was played in the first 45 and at the beginning of the second period it felt like he was on a different planet from United, which was often distilled in “run, Daniel James, run!”

Liverpool had 12 shots inside the area and how only one goal separated the sides had baffled those inside Anfield.

But then, United got a corner kick in his last dice roll, which Alisson finally picked up and headed for Salah.

The Egyptian walked away quickly, holding James and sliding past David de Gea to finally give the cushion they were looking for next to the house.

The whistle was with Liverpool on its hanger, 30 points ahead of United. And the song, that song echoed on the floor.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about the title, but we won’t,” said Van Dijk. “We won’t get carried away. We can’t, and we won’t.”

There are no such restrictions for supporters. “They can sing whatever they want, apart from my name before the end of the game! I’m not here to dictate what they have to sing, ”said Klopp.

“If our fans weren’t in a good mood now, that would be really weird. All I can tell you is that we are here to work.

“Fans are allowed to dream, sing, whatever they want, as long as they do their job also when we play, all right. We will not be part of that party yet, but it is not a problem because we know our work. ”

