Liverpool crushes Southampton to the record of City Premier League

Bob Paisley on Thursday, Brian Clough on Saturday. History is always present as far as Liverpool is concerned and game by game is coming closer to Jurgen Klopp. Two days after the unveiling of a statue of their most successful manager, they made 42 top-flight games unbeaten, and emulated the iconoclastic Clough’s Nottingham Forest. Seeing Southampton brought a 16th consecutive Premier League win and sent Liverpool 22 points clear. They have 20 straight home league wins, equal to the Manchester City record. The most striking is that they have 100 points out of a possible 102. No one else has ever done that, not Paisley or Clough, Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.

They normalized winning, and if Southampton’s excellence in the first half caused problems, the predictable part was that Liverpool prevailed. They always do that. Saints arrived with the second longest unbeaten record in the division, competed well and still gave four second half goals, two to a predatory Mohamed Salah. Their initial resistance and the effervescent efforts of the unstoppable Danny Ings ultimately counted nothing.

Liverpool could afford to applaud him on his return to Anfield. The ties between the two clubs are such that it did not seem surprising that a scorer was in the middle of a personal reunion. Even in the absence of the injured Sadio Mane, Liverpool had an old saint who was able to break the deadlock.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started his career at Southampton in League One. Both he and she are now in a larger environment and his second goal in so many competitions was well taken. There were two backheels, first by Andrew Robertson and then Roberto Firmino, before Oxlade-Chamberlain drilled a low shot past an immobile Alex McCarthy.

The bravery of Liverpool is partly a result of their ability to win important moments. This was a good example: seconds earlier, Ings had demanded a penalty on the other side when he stumbled over Fabinho’s challenge. Their characteristic rapid counterattack turned a potential shortage into an immediate benefit. Cruelty is a reason for the huge gap between them and the rest.

1/21 January transfer power rankings

Getty

2/21 20. Chelsea

It was a bleak window for Frank Lampard, who repeatedly asked for reinforcements and yet no one saw them coming. Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Olivier Giroud will remain against his will, while Tariq Lamptey’s refusal to sign a new contract has only added salt to the wound.

EPA

3/21 19. Bournemouth

The cherries had to be careful, given their financial position and the threat of relegation. Sam Surridge has been recalled from his loan period with Swansea, while Josh King is closely associated with a move to the deadline of the day for Manchester United. If the attacker leaves anyway, it is hard to see Eddie Howe’s goal-shy side kick in the second half of the season.

Getty Images

4/21 18. Everton

Richarlison is not going anywhere. Not even for a £ 85m that doesn’t exist. Despite the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, there is little to report, except that Cenk Tosun is leaving on loan. The club still cannot manage to get Oumar Niasse out of the books.

Getty

5/21 17. Norwich

The side of Daniel Farke has signed the German travel companion Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim and Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin. With few resources to dive in, the Canary Islands have mainly retained their best players, but will that be enough to guarantee safety?

REUTERS

6/21 16. Crystal Palace

It is a window that can still turn in both directions. Roy Hodgson has repeatedly asked for new acquisitions, but has only seen Cenk Tosun on loan. Nathan Ferguson, a highly acclaimed youth international in England, will arrive today because the Jarrod Bowen club is missing out.

Getty Images

7/21 15. Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters arrived on loan from Spurs via a direct transfer when Cedric Soares came to Arsenal. Apart from that, however, there has been little activity on the south coast with the content of the owners after the recent revival of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Getty

8/21 14. Burnley

Burnley reminded Nahki Wells of his loan from QPR to sell the striker to Bristol City, with a highly regarded Josh Brownhill who joined Sean Dyche in a smart move for the club, who also managed to get rid of Danny Drinkwater’s wages To hit.

Getty

9/21 13. Watford

The need for panic at Watford is considerably mitigated by the impressive return of Nigel Pearson. Winger Igancio Pussetto has arrived for £ 7.2 million from sister club Udinese, while miraculous Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has finally joined the Hornets.

Getty Images

10/21 12. Manchester City

Tumbleweeds. As explicitly planned, Manchester City waits until the summer to regenerate their team. Mission accomplished.

Getty

11/21 11. Leicester

A window where the sole purpose was for Brendan Rodgers to hold onto their key players, and Leicester did exactly that, with both Ben Chilwell and Caglar Soyuncu remaining until at least the summer. They are also ready to finally finish their search for another center half, with Ryan Bennett from Wolves.

12/21 10. Arsenal

It was no secret that Arsenal had very little money to work with in this window and the astute loan contracts of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, though unspectacular, will certainly provide much needed reinforcement for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

13/21 9. Tottenham

Christian Eriksen’s saga cast a cloud over Spurs’ January, but Daniel Levy will be happy to have received an allowance of £ 17 million from Inter Milan while he also ships Danny Rose on loan. The arrival of £ 25 million from Dutch international Steven Bergwijn has caused excitement, just like Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. The search for a striker, however, has resulted in Jose Mourinho having a criminal shortage of firepower so far.

Getty

14/21 8. Aston Villa

Villa acted quickly to replace Jonathan Kodija with Mbwana Samatta, while the unlikely arrival of Pepe Reina from AC Milan could be a huge boost for the dressing room. The arrival of Danny Drinking Water leaves something to be desired.

Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

15/21 7. Wolves

Uncle Jorge Mendes has again done little miracles with the arrivals of Daniel Podence and Leonardo Campana, while Patrick Cutrone has been sent back to Italy.

Getty

16/21 6. Brighton

Aaron Mooy turned out to be one of the most valuable additions to the summer and Brighton has made the move of the 30-year-old permanent. Highly rated Chelsea-younger Tariq Lamptey will also participate in a coup for the side of Graham Potter.

17/21 5. Newcastle

It is again a typical hectic transfer window for Newcastle, despite speculation about the potential takeover of the club. Valentino Lazaro has arrived from Inter, Nabil Bentaleb brings a lot of promise despite previous discipline problems, while Danny Rose is a perfect replacement after the seasonal injury of Jetro Willems.

Newcastle United via Getty Image

18/21 4. Manchester United

It took more than six months, but Bruno Fernandes is finally a player of United. And despite all the furore, United ends the month with the player she always wanted. They also succeeded in recruiting a backup striker by taking on Odion Ighalo on loan.

Manchester United via Getty Imag

19/21 3. Liverpool

The side of Jurgen Klopp continued his impressive recruitment strategy by activating RB Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino clause of £ 7.25 million before the window was even officially opened. Now, amidst all the other pandemonium clubs, they happily remain 19 points free from their closest challengers.

Action

20/21 2. West Ham

A window of typical panic can somehow end impressively for West Ham. Jarrod Bowen is en route to London for medical treatment, while Tomas Soucek and Darren Randolph are both valuable recruits for the struggling side of David Moyes.

West Ham United FC via Getty Ima

21/21 1. Sheffield United

The Blades have broken their transfer record to bring in the coveted Norwegian international Sander Berge from Genk, while Panagiotis Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic will also join. The side of Chris Wilder has exceeded all expectations this season and now they are rewarded with substantial investments.

Getty Images

Jordan Henderson sent the second into the net after a cut by Firmino. Ridiculously, the Brazilian still has to score at Anfield this season, and McCarthy saved his odd wait. It doesn’t matter, partly because a great catalyst contributed to three that others scored. His center led to Salah’s second, bundled across the line. His first was a smoother finish, flicked over McCarthy, from Henderson’s perceptive pass. He will be Liverpool’s first captain for three decades to cancel the title and with each implementation of this influence, the case also grows a contender for individual prizes.

Liverpool could have struck earlier. McCarthy denied Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, who had the nonchalance to try to score with a rear wheel. On the other hand, Alisson saved from Moussa Djenepo, Shane Long and Danny Ings. The Irishman may be a stranger to scoring and he has refused a strike to his strike partner by accidentally blocking an Ings shot.

Meanwhile, Alisson escaped with impunity for picking up Robertson’s pass on his line; Long was also lucky not to be punished for wrestling with Firmino on the other goal line. Yet it was not a story of contention, but the ruthlessness of Liverpool.

.