Liverpool and Man City insisted on rescuing ‘scapegoat’ Paul Pogba from Man Utd

Liverpool and Man City have been urged to sign Paul Pogba from Man Utd (Photo: Getty)

Liverpool and Manchester City have been urged to “scapegoat” to rescue Paul Pogba from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The French World Cup winner did not return to Juventus’ Old Trafford until 2016, but is already strongly connected with another move.

Pogba has only had two appearances for Manchester United since September and the club is supposed to be willing to sanction its departure at the end of the season.

Former Premier League star Darren Bent believes that Pogba is the ‘scapegoat for absolutely everything’ at United and says that Liverpool and City can do worse than the midfielder sign.

“Sometimes you have to feel a little sorry for him. He is the scapegoat for absolutely everything (at Manchester United), “Bent talkSPORT told.

“Even when he’s not playing, people blame him and they always talk about him. I don’t think the social media aspect helps him sometimes.

“If he says he is sick, then he is dancing at his brother’s wedding – clearly that is pushing people in the wrong direction.

“But when you talk about Manchester United selling it, I think a whole series of teams are waiting to get it.

“I know people say they have to take a loss on him, but I can see him go almost anywhere he wants – some Premier League teams, by the way.

“When someone comes to market like a Paul Pogba, and let’s not forget that he is only 26, there will be so many buyers.

Pogba has played only eight games for the Red Devils this season (Photo: Getty)

“I wouldn’t be surprised if teams like Manchester City come to get him. I also see him on the Liverpool team.

“If he is at the top, he can enter most teams in the world.”

Ex-striker Bent, England, added: “One thing you cannot ask Pogba is its quality.

“I have heard that people call him an average footballer and that is complete nonsense. He is a top footballer.

“When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in, there was a series of 11 games that brought Pogba to the PFA Team of the Year.

“That is probably his only consistent period in a Manchester United shirt. We then saw the levels that he can go as well. “

