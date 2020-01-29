Liver transplant patients are preparing for nationwide changes to the rules investigations

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Transplant surgeons in the Kansas City region are raising the alarm about a new nationwide directive that will soon change the rules, and doctors warn that they will be devastating and harm local patients.

Tyler Reimer is 40 years old and waiting for a liver transplant.

Reimer found out about his illness when he suddenly got sick after playing basketball.

“When I got home I had a hard time standing. Finally I said to my wife,” I think we need to see the doctor, “he said.

Reimer was diagnosed with rare blood cancer and learned that the disease affected his liver. He has been waiting for a transplant for more than a year and is finally at the top of the list.

“It’s creepy. I’ll be honest with you, I’m on point now … I’m ready. I want to be done,” he said to KCTV5 News.

Reimer is just a local patient who recently learned that country-wide rules are changing, which means that he is likely to wait much longer for a transplant. He is preparing himself and his family.

“Someone who could be near the top now would fall down and it will look completely different,” he said.

Rules change

The new rules for liver allocation come into effect on February 4. The controversial plan provides for the organs to be divided up to 500 nautical miles away.

This benefits communities with low organ donation rates.

“The greatest beneficiaries of the new policy would be New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and an extensive region in Texas served by the OPO in Houston,” said the Transplant Director of the University of Kansas, Dr. Sean Kumer.

While these areas could see better access for transplants, communities with a healthier donation rate like the Midwest are negatively impacted.

“It doesn’t make any sense, you know? You have an area in the country where the donation rate per inhabitant is very low compared to an area where there are really good donation rates, ”said Kumer. “And they have the feeling: ‘Well, it is really difficult to work at the grass roots in our region and increase donations. Why don’t we just go there and take organs from somewhere else? “Basically what happens.”

Kumer noted that the new plan does not solve what he believes to be the root of the problem – there are not enough donors.

The new liver transplant plan follows the latest changes for lung and heart transplants, with kidney transplants next.

United Network for Organ Sharing, the government organization responsible for organ allocation rules, argues that the new plan will equalize the situation of patients no matter where they live.

However, many surgeons say that patients must be sick before they can qualify for a donation, situations that affect patient outcomes across the country.

Numerous hospitals are fighting the proposed changes and predict devastating consequences.

“We expect a 40-45% decline in this area of ​​the country,” said Kumer.

The University of Kansas transplant team points out that there is no organ excess in our region. There are currently more than 100 people on the waiting list for a liver. Several patients die each year and are waiting for a transplant.

“Unfortunately, our patients wait much longer here,” said the transplant specialist at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Dr. Ryan Taylor. “So I tell the patients that the proposed changes may mean that we may have to wait months longer than we expected for them to receive a transplant.”

More information on organ donation can be found at OrganDonor.gov.

