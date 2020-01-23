Live surveillance video leads to arrest of potential burglar

criminality

Alex Perdriel, 31, from Palm Springs, is behind bars after police said they were caught by a stream of live surveillance breaking into a house and attempting to rob it.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a burglary in progress in a house 900 blocks from Crescent Drive.

The owner told police that he had received an alert from his surveillance system. The owner said that he could have seen someone enter his house illegally from a distance while this happened. Police said the live broadcast helped the owner provide a description to the operator of the 911 and that officers were dispatched.

Surveillance video (Courtesy of PSPD)

The officers arrived a few minutes after the call and surrounded the residence. Perdriel left the house by the front door and surrendered peacefully to the officers.

Pedriel was arrested for burglary and kept in the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center in Banning. He is still in custody on $ 35,000 bail.

“The use of live video in this investigation has proven to be an extremely useful tool which has led to the capture of Perdriel before property can be taken or damaged. When a residence or place of business is a victim, having a good video surveillance system will improve the ability of police to identify a suspect, which could improve the chances of arrest and prosecution. In this case, the absence of a video surveillance system could have caused owner of significant damage or loss of property. ” read an article from PSPD.

