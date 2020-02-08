Live blogging (part of) the democratic debate – Mother Jones

Well, I forgot that tonight’s debate started here at 5:00 am on the west coast. I picked things up after about 20 minutes, because the candidates usually argued about how we should all come together and crush Donald Trump. Let’s dive into it.

21:37 – Buttigieg talks about eliminating prison sentences for drug possession. Excellent! But in 2017, a total of 213 people were locked up in federal courts for simple possession. And I suspect some of them were more serious charges that were promised. Contrary to the myth, confinement for simple possession is not a problem at the federal level. (It’s a little bigger at state and local level, but there’s not much a president can do.)

21:33 – Why does Tom Steyer always wear the same tie?

21:29 – Buttigieg is now talking about reforming the Supreme Court and adding members to it. This is ridiculous. Where exactly does he intend to get the 60 Senate votes he would need to do this? Or does he think Democrats will eliminate the filibuster if they gain control of the Senate?

9:22 pm – Everyone hates guns.

21:05 – Advertisement! My first impressions are (a) Buttigieg gets a lot of time, and (b) someone advised Biden that he should strengthen his speaking style. Apparently his poor performance in Iowa convinced them that playing the quiet, experienced statesman didn’t work.

8:55 pm – Apparently none of the Democrats would have killed Qasem Soleimani. But no one mentioned the New York Times piece that suggested Iran was not responsible for the attack that caused the spiral of retribution in the first place.

8:43 pm – Biden thanks Buttigieg but then calls for a big applause for Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was fired by Trump today. And he has it. Mitt Romney also received an applause. But what about that poor old Gordon Sondland? He testified against Trump and was also fired.

8:41 pm – Buttigieg is asked whether Democrats are reluctant to appoint a person whose son is being investigated. His answer: “No”. In addition, “anyone who would try to arm a son against his own father” is an “incredibly dishonable person.” It was a nice answer.