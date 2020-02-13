Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ sequel is in the making at Disney

A follow-up to the live adaptation of 2019’s Aladdin is in the making at Disney.

Last year, Disney released its live-action adaptation of Aladdin. While reviews for the film were definitely mixed, Aladdin was a huge success at the box office. During his theatrical run, Aladdin would continue to earn more than $ 1 billion from the global cash register. Rumors of a follow-up started early, but now we know that there is now a good follow-up to Aladdin at Disney.

According to a Variety report, the upcoming Disney sequel is written by John Gatins and Andrea Berloff. Original screenwriters John August and Guy Ritchie are currently not attached to the project. Moreover, it is unknown whether Guy Ritchie returns to direct. Producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will return and hope to get the original cast back. In addition to the sequel, a Disney spin-off is focused on Prince Anders of Billy Magnussen in development at Disney +. Neither of the projects currently has a release date.

What do you all make for this news? Are you happy to hear that Disney is working on a new Aladdin movie? What did you think of the first one? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Here is the official Disney’s Aladdin synopsis:

“Aladdin” is the exciting story of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined princess Jasmine and the spirit who can be the key to their future.

Directed by Guy Ritchie from a script he wrote with John August, the movie stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnuses like Prince Anders and Numan Acar like Hakim.

The live action version of Disney from Aladdin is available on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Variety

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics and films! Writer of all things they are involved in!