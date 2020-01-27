Liv Morgan and Lana have no WWE Raw

The game Royal Rumble is carried out by the WWE as part of a Segunda-Feira project on the way to the Wrestlemania network and without Elimination-Chmaber.

O destaque deste show está a ser dado a combate under Liv Morgan and Lana, duas lutadoras que têm andado em feud nas últimas semanas, desde que a primeira arruinou or casamento da segunda com Bobby Lashley and que se eliminaram no Women’s Royal Rumble Match. O “All Mighty” and “Bulgarian Brute”. Rusev estão banidos da zona do ringue.

O WWE Raw comes to Portugal from 01h or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.

There is a WWE and a Usar for a promover with:

– Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley fight Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

There are the following stops at a WWE show:

– O que se segue para Drew McIntyre plays an important role in Royal Rumble Match for men?

– Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch na WrestleMania 36?

– Estará Edge does not present WWE Raw Desta Noite?

– How can WWE Champion Brock Lesnar react to the men’s Royal Rumble Match?

– Será que Andrade and Humberto Carrillo continue a sua feud?

– Irão os Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Aleister Black are responsible for Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP?

Que expectativas tens para este WWE Raw?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR