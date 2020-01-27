Liv Morgan and Lana have no WWE Raw

The game Royal Rumble is carried out by the WWE as part of a Segunda-Feira project on the way to the Wrestlemania network and without Elimination-Chmaber.
O destaque deste show está a ser dado a combate under Liv Morgan and Lana, duas lutadoras que têm andado em feud nas últimas semanas, desde que a primeira arruinou or casamento da segunda com Bobby Lashley and que se eliminaram no Women’s Royal Rumble Match. O “All Mighty” and “Bulgarian Brute”. Rusev estão banidos da zona do ringue.
O WWE Raw comes to Portugal from 01h or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.
There is a WWE and a Usar for a promover with:
– Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley fight Rusev and Bobby Lashley.
There are the following stops at a WWE show:
– O que se segue para Drew McIntyre plays an important role in Royal Rumble Match for men?
– Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch na WrestleMania 36?
– Estará Edge does not present WWE Raw Desta Noite?
– How can WWE Champion Brock Lesnar react to the men’s Royal Rumble Match?
– Será que Andrade and Humberto Carrillo continue a sua feud?
– Irão os Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Aleister Black are responsible for Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP?
Que expectativas tens para este WWE Raw?