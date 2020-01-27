Liv Morgan and Lana have no WWE Raw

The game Royal Rumble is carried out by the WWE as part of a Segunda-Feira project on the way to the Wrestlemania network and without Elimination-Chmaber.

O destaque deste show está a ser dado a combate under Liv Morgan and Lana, duas lutadoras que têm andado em feud nas últimas semanas, desde que a primeira arruinou or casamento da segunda com Bobby Lashley and que se eliminaram no Women’s Royal Rumble Match. O “All Mighty” and “Bulgarian Brute”. Rusev estão banidos da zona do ringue.

O WWE Raw comes to Portugal from 01h or 22h to Brazil, respected nos canais Sport TV 5 and FOX Sports 2.

There is a WWE and a Usar for a promover with:

– Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley fight Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

There are the following stops at a WWE show:

– O que se segue para Drew McIntyre plays an important role in Royal Rumble Match for men?

– Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch na WrestleMania 36?

– Estará Edge does not present WWE Raw Desta Noite?

– How can WWE Champion Brock Lesnar react to the men’s Royal Rumble Match?

– Será que Andrade and Humberto Carrillo continue a sua feud?

– Irão os Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Aleister Black are responsible for Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and AOP?

Que expectativas tens para este WWE Raw?