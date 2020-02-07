Littlewood gets a new gameplay trailer with new additions

Littlewood, the cute game that combines Animal Crossing, Dark Cloud and RuneScape, is in version 0.9 in Steam Early Access and solo maker Sean Young has released a new gameplay trailer to show all the new things that have recently been added. There are, among other things, city events, a new set and expected bug fixes, and it seems that Halloween costumes are included in the latest game. And if you wonder what all this has to do with you as the owner of the Nintendo Switch, Littlewood Switch launches as soon as it reaches version 1.0, probably in March.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLn0X9v3lYc [/ embed]

Nintendo Enthusiast had the pleasure of talking to Sean Young about his game in December, and immersed themselves in every facet of the game’s creation. One of the more pleasantly surprising aspects of the title is the fully functional card game, Tarott Monster, which is inspired by the card battle from Final Fantasy IX. But beyond that, Littlewood is simply an extremely relaxing experience for gamers who want to vegetation and have fun. To that end, the game has collected “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam, which is certainly a good sign.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be on the horizon, but you can certainly make room for this cute little game, right?

[Source]