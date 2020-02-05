Little Women Movie Review: this Oscar Contender is one of the best directed films of 2019

Rating: ***** (5 stars)

Not nominating Greta Gerwig in the category of Best Director is a shame that the Oscars have to live as long as they live (the Oscars) and the male prejudices that exist in film industries around the world.

Ironically, the protagonist of Louisa May Alcott’s novel faces such prejudices all her life. In an early sequence of this resplendent adaptation of a timeless novel, its editor tells Jo (the incandescent Saoirse Ronan) that his writing should avoid male themes and concentrate on the heroine finding a suitable match for her.

This is the United States in the 1860s and director Gerwig dives there. We meet the family of all women in March (the father is far away in war) and we immediately fall in love with all of them, collectively and individually. There is a magical quality in the amount of empathy and compassion that Gerwig brings to the dining room table.

Each of the four sisters is interpreted with luminous credibility by actresses who seem to be the least aware of the burden of recreating a classic that has been done repeatedly in the past. 17 times, I am informed, although I am not sure of the number since I have not seen all the versions of Alcott’s influential novel. Of the screen adaptations I’ve seen, this is, by far, the best, most flexible and energetic, warmest and most moving.

Gerwig uses the somewhat narrow spaces of the March house to generate a sense of family camaraderie that evokes envy and empathy in us every time we see the sisters joking and arguing. The actors seem to enjoy a union born out of reach of the camera. They were one even before Gerwig shouted action.

What makes Little Women unique is its complete evasion of negative forces. Issues such as racial discrimination and class distinction are not addressed. Even the issue of gender bias is raised in a way that never makes fun of masculinity. In fact, right next to the house of the March sisters there is a magnificent mansion full of men inhabited by a generous aristocrat (Chris Cooper) and his highly eligible grandson Laurie, played by Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet .

I have been cautious with all the raves that rained in Chalamet. Until now. In Little Women I realized that Chalamet was born to be in a classic adaptation. His attitude and responses suggest a deep attachment and affinity with an era that has been lost forever. The same is true for the other actors in the brilliant cast. Everyone breathes and exhales an oxygen that has gone with the wind.

And yet, the complex narrative does not waste its precious energy on nostalgia or regret. There is a defiant contempt for the passages of time, with the plot jumping from one episode to another without chronological order and sometimes reliving incidents that we thought had remained at the editing table. Finally, all the ingredients of this dazzling ode to multitude come together in a triumphant embrace. This is life as it should be.

This is a film that is designed to seduce us for a second view to savor the nuances in delicately drawn performances, nothing more than the unbearably beautiful Saoirse Ronan who plays Jo with such an energetic sublimity. The other three sisters, Emma Watson as the conformist Meg, Florence Pugh as the rebel Amy, Eliza Scanlen as the dying Beth are an exception in their understanding of the voracious need for personal expression of their characters.

There are countless moments of beauty that stops the heart in this wonderful work of art. I will choose the place where the aristocrat sits on the stairs of his mansion listening to the sick Beth play the piano that her dead daughter ever did. Then there is this picture of Jo cradling Beth in his arms on the beach, the skies full of silhouette silhouetted the two women in a cosmic hug.

Who is the real star of Little Women? Author Louisa May Alcott? Director Greta Gerwig? The actor Saoirse Ronan? Or the director of photography Yorick Le Saux? The mystery will endure as long as the magic of cinema lives.

