Little Women Movie Review: Beautiful new version of a classic novel

Rating: 4 stars

I read Louisa May Alcott’s beloved Little Women and the sequel novels Little Men and Jo’s Boys at school. After seeing a few film versions of the sister narrative, I would like to say that Greta Gerwig’s version is very beautiful.

The new film remains true to the source that praised motherhood, family ties and social service, but Gerwig confirms Alcott’s love story of growing up as a feminist text about the choice of women and relates the author’s own, highly independent personality to the four sisters of March one, whose love Marmee (Laura Dern) held the fort at her Massachusetts home in the absence of her father, who served in the American Civil War.

Also read: Pretty Little Liar: Sara Ali Khan admits that she met Kartik Aaryan before Ranveer became a Cupid

Fittingly, touches from the evocative period embellish the narrative, which takes place in non-linear flashbacks that come from memories of the adult Jo (Saoirse Ronan).

All four sisters are passionately creative.

Meg (Emma Watson) loves theater, Beth (Eliza Scanlen) plays the piano, Amy (Florence Pugh) is a futile artist

Josephine, better known as Jo (Saoirse Ronan), writes short stories.

Jo loves (platonically) her new neighbor Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), who insists that he is in love with her. Gerwig, however, revises the “courtship” between Jo and her critic, language professor Friedrich (Fritz) Bhaer. (Louis Garrel) Amy and Laurie’s growing affection is also briefly mentioned, but not values ​​such as hope, compassion and generosity.

Rich, no nonsense Aunt March (Meryl Streep) leaves Jo, who founded a school, her magnificent house. Laurie and his wealthy grandfather (Chris Cooper) are also very generous and considerate.

The rest of the male characters are equally noteworthy: Meg’s loving but impoverished husband John Brooke (James Norton), father March (Bob Odenkirk), and Prof. Haer with his dark look, though he’s a much younger version of Alcott’s original German immigrant, Who was rugged and thick with gray black hair.

The 19th century was a time when women had few legal rights. In the film, Jo says that “she’s tired of knowing that love is everything a woman can do,” and Aunt March indulges in her childhood. When Jo finally falls in love with Prof. Bhaer and settles there, she regards marriage as the “sweetest chapter” and herself as the “happiest”.

You see, the March women were always open and independent, and that’s why we all admired them. Just like us, this thoroughly modern and feminist retelling.

Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Eliza Scanlen, Tracy Letts. Director and writer: Greta Gerwig