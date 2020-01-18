Little Women director Greta Gerwig exchanges breast milk with her best friend

Greta opened up about mom’s life (Image: Getty Images)

Little Women director Greta Gerwig revealed that she and her best friend exchange breast milk.

And you thought you were close with your best friend.

The star, who shares her 10-month-old son Harold with her partner Noah Baumbach, explained that she and her friend, who is also breastfeeding her son, change the milk to strengthen their children’s immune system.

“We should all be breastfeeding the children of others, because it actually strengthens the immune system,” he advised.

The more you know!

The star is not afraid to talk about mom’s life, admitting in Elle magazine that she thought she would be able to preserve elements of her life before having children, but it was not.

Greta and Noah share their son Harold (Image: WireImage)

‘After my friends gave me a baby shower, I received nursing bras and, while saving things later, I remember thinking, I will also keep my regular bras because I will use them sometimes too. Like when? When is the time if they are eating every hour and a half? “He explained.

‘You have to believe that, along with your new life, your previous life will continue, and then you realize with surprising clarity that that is not true.

“I think you have to not know that in order to do it.”

Meanwhile, after the director impressed the audience with her adaptation of Little Women, fans and her fellow actors were confused as to why she was rejected by an Oscar nomination for best director.

However, she does not hold a grudge, and takes her friend Emma Watson to Instagram to thank the Academy for the Oscars that Little Women received in general.

“I am full of happiness: thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you (that’s six!) To the Academy,” Greta wrote.

“This Little Women movie has been in progress for more than thirty years, since the first time Louisa May Alcott and Jo March came through time and space and made me believe that I could be a writer and creator.”





