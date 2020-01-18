Little Gods by Meng Jin is one of the most complex character studies I have ever read. Each of us presents a different version of ourselves to different people, and Jin looks at this performance with a clinical eye and shows us what it looks like through the perspectives of different characters. Immersed in trauma, loss and imperfect love, Little Gods is a novel about performing the self, filtered through the academic world, abandonment and migration. This is a smart and emotionally devastating novel. It is also a grainy story that reveals the inner universe of two women in detail, while still leaving us full of questions.

Su Lan was a good student who later became a brilliant physicist. However, her love of mathematics and theory was just as strong as her aversion to people and institutions; she preferred loneliness to company and never found her place in the academic world. She married a man she didn’t love because she thought that was what she deserved and later gave birth to a girl alone in a hospital in Beijing. The child changed her life and encouraged her to migrate to the US. Seventeen years later, Su Lan dies and her daughter Liya returns to China to unravel the mystery of her mother. What she finds is a woman full of pain and contradiction, who did everything to distance herself from her past.

Little Gods is a story of migration, of movement. Su Lan always runs away from something. She leaves her family, runs away from men, leaves China for the US and leaves a few promotional programs. With every movement a small piece of her personality comes to light. She is a non-conformist who is just as much looking for a future as she wants to distance himself from the past.

The most interesting element of this novel is that Jin shows us Su Lan by other people. Su Lan does not tell her own story; instead, we get versions of her from her husband, Liya, and Zhu Wen, the woman who helped her raise Liya. The versions are different, sometimes contradictory, but they reveal the way we construct ourselves in relation to others.

Zhu Wen is the first to speak. She introduces readers to the constant (re) construction of Su Lan:

She was not interested in her beauty. In fact, she did not find herself particularly attractive, and believed that her features were small and harmless, nothing remarkable in itself. She felt earlier that the power of her face was neutrality; like the white walls of her room, it acted as an empty palette that was enhanced (rather than showy) by makeup and jewelry. In this way she conceived her beauty, just like her other qualities, not as an inherent quality, but rather as another aspect of her self-invention, the hard-earned result of her own work and will.

While Zhu Wen sees a strong woman obsessed with reinventing himself, Su Lan’s husband, struggling with his own past and abandoning her after she became pregnant, sees her from the start with different eyes:

That day, when she finally appeared, she seemed to be leaving a glittering wake as if every molecule burst to life, the air around her swarming with the energy of invisible particles that spread to infinity. It would be incorrect to say that she had taken my breath away. Watching how her space inhabits – beholding her – was like watching how worlds unfold.

Finally, Liya, who has to reconcile the mother she knew with the woman she had back in China, comes round and proves that Su Lan was right about many things and wrong about many others. For example, before she becomes pregnant, Su Lan tells her husband: “I never want to be a mother, I can’t bear the possibility that someone might think about me the way I do about my mother.” Seventeen years later, her daughter shows how our worst nightmares can easily become true:

I never stopped loving my mother. Not exactly. A pin fell out of the fabrication of my love for her; little by little it fell apart until one day I discovered that she was my enemy, I never stopped feeling strong – strongest – about her. Even long after the power of emotion stopped worshiping, my mother retained the ability to extract with a word, a look, a simple tone, the source of everything that was irrational in me.

Little Gods is a novel about the ways in which we adapt to our environment while we go through our own stories. It examines the inescapable impact of the past on the present and shows that running from what we don’t like often pushes us into more of the same. Ultimately, this is a story that reminds us of two things without bumping us: first, we can never escape ourselves. And second, it is better to leave some questions unsolicited – because getting answers can be much worse than not knowing.

Gabino Iglesias is an author, book reviewer and professor and lives in Austin, Texas. Find him on Twitter at @Gabino_Iglesias.