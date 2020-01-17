Hulu’s adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere” is already generating interest.

Of course, this is inevitable with a cast that includes Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

But the first trailer, released on Friday, reinforced the anticipation of the drama, which will be released in March.

In the show, Witherspoon and Washington team up in roles that allow them to explore two different aspects of life in a city in Ohio and the common ground of motherhood.

Those who know the Celeste Ng book on which it is based, however, know that the tale has many more layers than that, making it an intriguing stroll.

Witherspoon and Washington are both executive producers of the show, created by Liz Tigelaar.

Witherspoon, who also produced HBO Emmy Awards winner “Big Little Lies,” said she has been looking for a Washington partnership project for “a long time.” The complex themes of the book required a partner who could handle both the care he required and someone who could deliver powerful performance on the screen.

“My first reflex is who will show up and do the work? Because it’s a lot of work,” said Witherspoon. “[Washington] brings grace, an intellectual aspect and deepens the conversation. And I knew that I wanted to continue this journey with her, especially because she read it so quickly and answered the role so quickly. ”

The show begins on March 18.