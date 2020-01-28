What have you achieved recently?

My God, it’s been four years since I released a record. I got out of the way from Emotions and Math and I had to pull myself together a bit, then I started making music and it was great. I wanted to challenge myself to make this record in a very different way, so I revised many ways of making music that I didn’t know. It sometimes sounded like a tough battle – I wasn’t really good at anything once I started looking for other instruments and had to relearn how to make music – but I started to become satisfied once I made music that still looked like me with different tools.

Once I got off the road and did things again, I was pretty happy – but I also felt that my brain was not as full as I like. I really like being on stuff. I started taking lessons at Harvard, which was cool. I never got my baccalaureate because I only went to Berklee for one semester and then I started to quit school. It was one of my granddaughters dreaming of graduating, and I always wanted to go to an Ivy League school, so I started pecking my baccalaureate at Harvard through their distance program so that I could be on tour. Music feels better because I do other things outside of it and not just focus on one thing all the time. I feel like I’m feeding my brain and it gives me a good exit.

Didn’t you feel like yourself before going back to school?

I just wanted a stimulus that was not music. There are so many things that happen to musicians. You give so much for so long that you say to yourself, “How am I supposed to be inspired to make new music if I constantly give the same thing all the time and I have no experiences apart from being in a hotel room and on stage? I just wanted my brain to be challenged in a different way.

I was part of such a lineage-based trajectory. I grew up playing folk music and have always had a guitar in my hands for a very long time. It’s refreshing to follow my nose around sounds that I just love for no reason and that satisfy me. Of course, there is no way to break with the lineage – it’s the joy of music, everyone has done it anyway [Laughs]. It’s not like I’ve taken out of my brain the influences I have for this record. You listen to stuff and get inspired, and I’m proud of it. I listened to different things and I accepted the things I like and I was not afraid of them.

What were your inspirations?

There are non-musical things that definitely inspired me. I’m a big fan of Alexander McQueen, so I watched a lot of track and wanted to make music that would make these clothes make sense. I also really liked Hilma af Klint and the Ravel String Quartet – Bjork’s Vespertine was also a big problem for my brain.

Many folk artists have started to introduce synths into their music in recent years.

Everything around you will certainly push you one way or the other. Maybe it’s something that’s even more unique to me too – I’m so sensitive to everything around me at one point that I feel it. We live in a very special climate that overwhelms everyone, so whether you are an accountant, a musician or working in the grocery store, it’s intense, no matter which side you are on.

I turned 30 a while ago and I feel like you understand things differently. “I just want to do it, I have nothing else to prove than me to express myself in a way that seems to me in good shape.” It had just followed my nose and not really done it for any reason other than my enthusiasm about it.