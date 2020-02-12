Listen to a preview of Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die Song

A preview of Billie Eilish’s James Bond song entitled No Time to Die has been released.

Because of the history of the James Bond franchise, the most popular and interesting music artists of that time have often been recruited to write and / or perform the most important song of each film. For No Time to Die, the 25th entry in the James Bond film series, the creative team hired the Grammy Award-nominated singer Billie Eilish who will write and perform the title track together.

Now the opening seconds of Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” have been officially released for James Bond fans to hear. Although it may be just an example, the full version of Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ will be available tomorrow at 4 AM. Point

Check out the message below to hear a taste of Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ for the next James Bond movie.

Here is the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

Bond has left active service and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up to ask for help. The mission to save a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more insidious than expected, which leads Bond to find a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a script co-written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller Bridge, No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek , Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah.

No Time To Die will be released in theaters on April 8, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

