Lisa Vanderpumps Restaurant feeds the homeless every week

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Lisa Vanderpump speaks with a simplicity of its purpose: it can, so it does.

“We are workers. It is not a lot of effort for us to cook early, but it means a lot for people in need,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump became famous when he became part of The Real housewives from Beverly Hills In 2010 she was a restaurateur for a long time – and helped the homeless. For 13 years, her Villa Blanca restaurant in Beverly Hills has been preparing food for the homeless every Monday morning. You give it to a local church for weekly distribution. These are not leftovers, but new fresh hot meals.

“We catch up with our employees early on and create nutritious dishes that are easy to eat,” she said.

Villa Blanca is one of its four restaurants in LA. She and her husband have been in the restaurant business for over 30 years, starting in London. With their luck, they always felt socially responsible. Even before homelessness became an epidemic in LA, its cause is now as necessary as ever.

“The situation of the homeless here is getting worse, so this is an important part of our business,” said Vanderpump.

She has a long list of prominent supporters of her restaurant, Nicole Kidman came in for dinner right after our interview, and locals who sign up regularly because they know they support a restaurant that supports the community. This is an important part of Vanderpump’s life as a celebrity. She went out and served the food herself.

“Many years ago everyone was wearing a name tag in the church and they said they should address the people who come to eat by their name because it may be the only time that their name is addressed this week,” said Vanderpump.

Yes, it has millions of fans on social media – fans of its restaurants, animal welfare and philanthropy.

If there is one thing, she hopes her fans and followers will learn from her:

“If everyone does a little bit, it really helps,” said Vanderpump.

Sounds simple, she says, and yes, it really is.