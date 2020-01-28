Lisa Rinna about Harry Hamlin's most annoying habit, why his film career was going

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been happily married for over two decades, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t get each other on their nerves.

When asked if there is something about her husband that she doesn’t like, the “Real housewives from Beverly Hills” Star revealed: “He chews on this blue bubble gum. I mean, I love everything about him, but if there is one thing – and he knows it, I have told everyone – he chews on this blue bubble gum. And you know, it is everywhere.”

“I’ve had it on my pants, in the wash,” she recently explained while in LA. “One day I made an [Instagram story] video of it, and I followed the gums, and it appears in more places than you might think! But if that’s the only thing I don’t like about Harry Hamlin, think I think we’re doing well. We’re doing pretty well. “

Rinna further said that she felt “happy” that her marriage has stood the test of time, unlike Hamlin’s film career, which filled up after he played a gay man in the 1982 drama / romance, “Making Love.”

The reality star agrees with her husband’s feeling that the film “ruined his film career, but not his TV career” because the idea of ​​having an openly gay main character was “far ahead of his time.” She added that the public at the time was not as acceptable as today.

Would Rinna ever play a gay character? “Yes, I would,” the former soap star said with a smile. “Nobody ever asked me!”

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA at Justin Bieber: Seasons Premiere