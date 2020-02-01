Liquid Honeysuckle: Prevent Chinese Flock to Dubious Herbal Remedies to Coronavirus

A claim by Chinese scientists that a fluid made with honeysuckle and flowering plants can help fight the deadly corona virus has led to madness in buying the traditional drug, but doubts soon arose.

While the death toll of the SARS-like pathogen in the country continues to rise, shoppers have flooded pharmacies in search of “Shuanghuanglian”.

The rush came after the influential state-media outlet Xinhua reported Friday that the esteemed Chinese Academy of Sciences had found the brew to “inhibit the virus.”

Videos shared online showed long lines of people in surgical masks waiting in line at drugstores at night, allegedly hoping to grab the product, despite official advice that people avoid public gatherings to prevent infection.

It sold out quickly, both online and at physical stores, but the responses to the supposed effectiveness of the remedy varied from enthusiasm to skepticism on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform.

And state media issued a more warning note on Saturday, with CCTV broadcaster publishing an interview with Zhang Boli, one of the researchers who led outbreak efforts, who warned of possible side effects of the drug.

The People’s Daily newspaper, a government spokesperson, said experts advise against taking traditional remedies without professional guidance.

But the claim comes when Beijing wants to include traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in its nationwide fight against the virus, which has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 people in the country. On Sunday, the Philippines reported the first death outside of China.

Researchers from the state-run academy, a government think tank, are also studying the possible use of a plant commonly known as the Japanese knotweed to relieve symptoms.

The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that TCM practitioners were among nearly 6,000 medical reinforcement personnel sent to Wuhan in Hubei province, ground zero of the outbreak.

– ‘No difference’ –

The strategy has revived a fierce and long-term debate on the effectiveness of TCM, which has a history that goes back 2400 years and is still popular in modern China.

Marc Freard, member of the Chinese Medicine Academic Council of France, told AFP that he believed that traditional formulations could be used to treat people with symptoms ranging from fever to thick mucus.

But he warned that many remedies on the market were of dubious quality and admitted that TCM “lacks scientific standards of efficacy” because it was dependent on “individualized treatment”.

Traditional drugs were used extensively in China in combination with Western methods during the 2003 SARS epidemic or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killing 774 people worldwide.

But a 2012 study in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews found that Chinese and Western drugs were combined “made no difference” in the fight against the disease.

– Nationalism –

In recent years, the Chinese government has increasingly promoted traditional medicine abroad, often with nationalist overtones.

Beijing published its first white paper on TCM in 2016, with plans to build medicine centers and send practitioners to developing countries in Africa and Southeast Asia.

President Xi Jinping has called TCM a “treasure of Chinese civilization” and said at a meeting in October that it should be given as much weight as other treatments.

China is “working hard to spread the message about its traditional culture internationally,” and medicine is part of it, Freard said.

In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) even added Chinese medicine to its “International Classification of Diseases” – a reference document for medical trends and global health statistics – after years of campaigning by Beijing.

But the move was taken by members of the scientific community, with the Science Advisory Council of the European Academies calling the decision “a major problem” because of the lack of evidence-based practice.

The WHO did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Fang Shimin, a leading writer in China who is known for his campaign against academic fraud, told AFP that he believes that the government promotes traditional medicine “creates nationalism and has nothing to do with science.”

It is a huge industry in China worth more than $ 130 billion in 2016 – one third of the country’s entire medical industry – according to state news agency Xinhua.

