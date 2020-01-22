Linstedt and Elrich double title

Former Grand Slam doubles champions Robert Lindstedt and Jonathan Erlich will be among the main attractions of the doubles event as the only ATP Tour tournament in South Asia, Tata Open Maharashtra is ready to bring exciting tennis action to fans during its third edition which is scheduled to take place at the Mhalunge Balewadi stadium in Pune from February 3 to 9.

Swedish ace Lindstedt, who won the Australian Open doubles title in 2014 and has also appeared in the Wimbledon finals three times (2010, 2011, 2012), will team up with the Netherlands Robin Haase to present a major challenge in the tournament. . The world number 34 Haase is a fairly familiar name in the tournament after his triumph in the 2018 edition alongside his compatriot Matwe Middelkoop.

Another former Australian Open champion, Israeli ace Erlich, who won the title in Australia in 2008, will also be the player to watch in the doubles event. World number 67 Erlich will team up with Belarusian Andrei Vasilevski when he first appears at the first ATP 250 event in India.

India Divij Sharan, who won the double title in the last edition of the tournament alongside Rohan Bopanna, will also be eager to defend the title with his partner Artem Sitak from New Zealand.

“The tournament has always had a rich legacy with champions playing here and the 25th year of one of the oldest running sports tournaments in India will be no different as we hope to roll out another memorable edition of tennis action exciting, “Prashant Sutar, Tata Open Maharashtra tournament director, said.

He added: “We have 10 pairs which are direct acceptances in the main draw. While four pairs will enter as a local connection and two will be assigned wildcards. “

The legendary Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Purav Raja, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan are the other Indian stars who can play in the main draw of the prestigious tournament.

“This time we have a competitive field in the third edition of this tournament. We expect another year of high quality action with the best tennis players in the world, “said MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer.

Another notable name, in the list of 10 pairs, will be Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador, who will be seen competing alongside British player Jonny O’Mara in the tournament, organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at association with the government of Maharashtra.

.