LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

The LinkedIn professional network service receives a new CEO.

Jeff Weiner is named Executive Chairman of Microsoft’s own company after eleven years. Ryan Roslansky, Senior Vice President of Product, will become CEO on June 1.

Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally with a ready successor. He said he saw his new role much like Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, helped him.

“He was there to make sure I would be successful,” said Weiner in a video posted by LinkedIn. “So I want to repeat this process.”

He said he was still available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

Roslansky said that LinkedIn’s priority to serve the world’s professionals will not change.

LinkedIn has approximately 645 million members.

Weiner joined LinkedIn in 2008 as CEO and led the company through the IPO in 2011. Microsoft bought the company in 2016 for $ 26 billion.

Roslansky has been with LinkedIn for over 10 years. He will report to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team.

LinkedIn encourages users to think beyond professional networks

