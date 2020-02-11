Linebacker room in limbo after key starts and persistent injuries

There will be many exciting scenarios to watch for during Hurricane spring training. A revamped attack, a dynamic quarterback, two of the best pass rushers in the country and a new set of kicks.

There are a lot of things that make it look like Manny Diaz’s second season will be significantly better than his first at Coral Gables.

Hidden in the glamor of the off-season, there are issues that are really concerning – one being the condition of the linebacker’s room.

Miami loses Shaq Quarterman and Michael Pinckney, two four-year-old beginners who have led the defense throughout their university careers. In fact, Quarterman is the only person to have started as a linebacker for the Hurricanes since he set foot on campus as a rookie in 2016. First-team All-ACC linebacker broke the record for most consecutive departures in the history of the program with 52 and established a career high in tackles with 107 last season.

Photo by Mark Brown / Getty Images

Now, Miami must exit this era of consistency in position and move into a period of uncertainty. Zach McCloud, a senior in a red shirt who arrived with Pinckney and Quarterman in 16, chose to make a red shirt last year to fill the hole his classmates would leave and to facilitate the process of filling those gaps.

Without making this incredibly altruistic decision, the linebacker’s room would be a hole the size of Mariana Trench in defense of Blake Baker.

But when the spring ball kicks off on February 29 and all eyes are on D’Eriq King, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and the offense, you should know that the linebacker position will be just as important.

In the 2020 class, Miami signed two linebackers who signed up early. Neither Corey Flagg Jr. nor Tirek Austin-Cave will be available for spring practice due to a knee and a shoulder respectively.

In addition to the two promising newcomers, Sam Brooks, who started in place of Pinckney in the Independence Bowl, will also be out for the spring with a shoulder injury. It’s a blow to the second line of defense from a repeat standpoint.

It would have been helpful for Brooks to participate in the spring to establish himself as McCloud’s right-hand man, but this will clearly not be the case.

Al Diaz / Miami Herald / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Bradley Jennings Jr., who was injured in the Hurricanes’ scrum at Traz Powell last year, will also recover from a hip injury. Jennings Jr. looked like a key player in the linebackers’ rotation until he suffered the injury that kept him away all last season.

In the future, the linebackers available this spring will be:

It’s worrying. You envision a situation where you have as many passers-by as fellows in a key position who lose a lot of experience.

However, you have to see the importance in the mental representatives that Brooks, Austin-Cave, Flagg Jr. and Jennings Jr. will receive and this is extremely valuable – especially for the first two registrants. But not having them work on their mistakes and getting all of these reps from physical practice is not ideal given the situation.

This is a great example of why it is so important to recruit well year after year. It shouldn’t be a problem that two first-year linebackers will miss the spring, as you’d ideally have neat replacements and guys ready to take the next step.

Unfortunately, Miami is not there yet and they will feel it this spring.

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

To look at the half-full glass, Avery Huff (9) was a highly touted rookie from St. Thomas Aquinas who will certainly have a chance to play after the redshirt last year.

The 2020 list puts it at 6-3,208 pounds, so the size and the frame are there to become a difference maker. Now it’s about getting ready to take the next step in development and becoming a dependable guy who mitigates the loss of two all-time big boys in Miami in one of the most prestigious programs.