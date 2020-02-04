Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House talks to Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard does not regret last summer.

“I try not to regret life,” the Bravo star tells E! in an exclusive interview prior to the upcoming premiere of Summer House. “There are certainly things that I can learn from, but I never regret going through the things I do because … I think I will become a stronger person at the end of the day.”

As can be seen in the trailer of season four of the series, Hubbard’s connection with co-star and friend Carl Radke– as well as the changing relationship dynamics that went with it – was a remarkable part of her film experience in 2019.

“We placed our friendship in a high-risk position last summer,” she recalls, referring to him as her “best friend” and noting that the public will see them taking these risks on screen in the new part of Summer House .

“We decided to cross the line a bit,” Hubbard continues. “So you go beyond friends … I would put it in a romantic category.” And now? “I can tell you that we are closer than ever.”

In general, the original cast member of Summer House describes the following season of the show (which will premiere on Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m.) as “lots of drama, but lots of fun,” teasing “epic theme parties” in abundance and otherwise friendship dynamics for several of her co-stars, not just herself and Radke.

Although we are certainly coordinating for season four, Hubbard tells E! her father will not join us, which is not entirely shocking. “My father watched season one and then season two,” she explains, noting that the first episode of the second season of Summer House was his last viewer.

“He said,” Lindsay, within five minutes you took off your tip and stepped into the hot tub, “” the Bravo personality recalls. “And he said,” How do I turn this off? “

Hubbard says she already gave him ‘the courtesy call’ on the way to season four.

“I was like ‘Daddy, I love you. Thank you so much for supporting me and my crazy life. Just don’t look this season. Please just understand what that means,” she says and notes that he is a profession does on a friend to watch the episodes on his behalf and to inform him about the important things.

Watch the season four premiere of Summer House Wednesday, February 5 at 9:00 PM. on Bravo.

