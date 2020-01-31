Linda Hamilton wanted Sarah Connor “Fat” in Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton campaigned for her character Sarah Connor in “Terminator: Dark Fate” to once again surprise the audience with her physical appearance.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the actress said she realized how well the audience reacted to her physical makeover from 1984’s “Terminator” to 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” where her character transforms from a waitress to a ripped soldier fighting a threatening soldier apocalypse.

So for her third act as the iconic female action hero, she wanted the moment she appeared on the screen to be just as dramatic for the cinema visitors.

“The shock value, I think, kind of plants everyone in, immediately. I actually kept claiming that she might just be fat. That would also have shock value,” the 63-year-old explained.

Although her pitch never came on the screen, Hamilton had the idea of ​​somehow shocking the audience.

“So I thought 30 years later our audience will return a ‘Holy f – k!’ Would give a moment. Like “Oh, that’s not old Sarah Connor, that’s old Sarah Connor.” I embraced that and dyed my hair gray because I don’t actually have gray hair yet, which is just genetics, “she revealed.

The news comes to Hamilton’s heels to admit that she would be happy to withdraw the famous role, especially after the latest venture was considered a failure at the register.

“I would really appreciate a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable,” she said The Hollywood Reporter. “It should definitely not be such a risky financial venture, but I would be very happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really like to be done.”

However, the star – which has been out of the spotlight for a while – left fans a spark of hope.

“But if there was anything new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person and I will always consider viable changes,” she admitted.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Paramount Pictures

Linda Hamilton, Arnold Return In New ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Images