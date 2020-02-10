Linc Fickell of Cincinnati rejects the offer of the Michigan State HC

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sport

The Michigan State Spartans are back on the drawing board in their attempt to replace recently retired former head football coach Mark Dantonio.

Former interim coach of Ohio State and permanent assistant Luke Fickell was seen this weekend as a front runner for the job where others apparently disappeared from the search.

Unfortunately for Michigan State, Fickell has decided to stay with his current Cincinnati Bearcats team. He made the announcement Monday morning on social media.

47-year-old Fickell served as Ohio State Assistant from 2002-10 before taking over his interim coach and leading the program to a 6-7 mark in 2011.

He then spent the next five seasons as co-defensive coordinator for Buckeyes before joining the Bearcats as their head coach in 2017. He comes from consecutive double digits for win seasons.

This latest attempt to find a long-term replacement for Dantonio has proved a failure for the state of Michigan. It is also not the first or second time that this has happened with the program.