Lily James says it’s time to ‘support and nurture’ female writers

Lily James believes it is now time to “support, promote and nurture” female writers and directors in the film industry.

The actress has revealed that she has acquired the rights to a book she recently read, although she is keeping her title secret for the time being and hopes to both produce and shine in a film adaptation.

And she has revealed that she hopes to work with more female directors, with Greta Gerwig and Olivia Wilde on her list, and this has given her more confidence about the future of women in Hollywood.

As she appears on the front of the spring / summer 2020 issue of AnOther Magazine, Lily stated: “There is now a general initiative to support, nurture and nurture female writers and female directors, and inevitably get through that we capture women in a different way than through a male lens.

“There are definitely new voices coming through that are finally being encouraged. So that’s going to change everything and it’s so exciting. “

The 30-year-old is currently preparing for the release of her latest film, Rebecca, a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 adaptation of the novel by Daphne du Maurier.

Lily will play the role of Mrs. de Winter, a newly-married young woman who will compete with her husband’s deceased wife (Armie Hammer).

Reflecting on her acting career, Lily pointed out that most of her previous successful roles were young, attractive English women – such as Lady Rose MacClare at Downton Abbey.

However, she revealed that she “was not always the English rose” and never portrayed these roles when she went to drama school.

“Over time, I’ve kind of morphed into a version of myself that I’ve been cast on,” she added.

Lily also revealed that she doesn’t fully understand the movements of a character until she fits their costume.

Only at that moment can she understand how the character stands and moves.

