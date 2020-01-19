Laurence Fox mocked Lily Allen after the singer allegedly criticized her views on the media coverage of the Duchess of Sussex.

Earlier this week, the British actor was involved in a controversy after he rejected claims that Meghan had been subjected to racism in the media, describing them as “boring.”

Fox was speaking on BBC’s question time and academic Rachel Boyle, who was in the audience, called him “privileged white man.”

“Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s say it by name: it’s racism,” Boyle said. “She is a black woman and has been torn to pieces.”

The Lewis star replied: “It is not racism. We are the most tolerant and charming country in Europe. It is so easy to throw your accusation of racism at everyone and now you are starting to get bored.”

Boyle replied: “What worries me about your comment is that you are a privileged white man,” which led Fox to roll his eyes.

“I can’t avoid what I am, I was born that way, it’s an immutable characteristic,” he said.

“So to call myself a privileged white man is to be racist. You are being racist. “

Since then, many people have criticized Fox on social media, that the actor seems to delight in describing himself as “drinking all these leftist tears.”

On Saturday, he tweeted screenshots that he claims to have taken from Lily Allen’s Instagram story.

“Sick until the death of Luvvies as a Lawrence Fox on television and forcing his opinions on everyone else, when he will never have to deal with what normal people have to face in their gated community,” says the caption.

“Stick to the interim couple. Instead of ranting about things you don’t know about, “the message continued.

Fox tweeted the screenshots along with the legend: “Lily Allen is the most impressive and brave artist in the whole world [sic]”.

