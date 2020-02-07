Lili Reinhart responds to criticism that the cast of Riverdale is “perfectly chiseled”: “I have cellulite and my stomach sticks out”

Lili Reinhart spoke about weight gain due to depression after a fan criticized Riverdale, the hit show on which she shines, for promoting unrealistic body ideals.

On Thursday, the actor replied to a now deleted tweet that asked: “Why is every person on Riverdale a 25-year-old portrayed teenager with perfectly chiseled bodies? Do you not think that such TV programs aimed at teenagers contribute to unrealistic body expectations about body image [sic]? “

Reinhart responded quickly by stating that not everyone in the show was “perfectly chiseled” and went on to reveal her own insecurities in the body.

“Even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding castmates sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes,” she said.

The 23-year-old actor added that she previously felt “very insecure” because of the expectations people have for women on TV.

“But I came to terms with my body and I am not the kind of person you would see on a catwalk during a fashion week,” she continued.

“I have larger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs and buttocks and my belly is sticking out instead of curves.”

The actor explained that she is struggling with her body image on a “daily basis” and it does not help if people compare her to other women.

“Depression has made me harder in the last two months and I felt very insecure about it,” she added.

“But I did a recent bra and underwear scene and felt that it was my duty to be strong and show confidence in myself, just like me.

“And I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfortable in the fact that I don’t have size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass.”

Reinhart added that the TV industry is “struggling” to accurately represent male and female bodies.

“So I commend the women who helped our industry take a step in the right and authentic direction,” she concluded before adding that the British model Charli Howard is her “favorite role model.”

Reinhart’s tweets have already collected thousands of likes and shares, with fans thanking her for being so frank about her own struggles.

“Thank you for being so authentic,” one person wrote. “Being open about how you see your body is so inspiring. you are such a refreshing light in this world that makes you so beautiful. “

“Thank you for normalizing these uncertainties,” added another. “We have them all, but we are all beautiful too.”

