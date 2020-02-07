Lili Reinhart recalls that they were intimidated by Riverdale Co-Stars

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Straighten the record.

On Thursday, Lili Reinhart took the time to respond to a fan who asked a very complex question about the body image and how the cast of Riverdale thinks about displaying such chiseled physique while playing teens. Lili could have wiped out the question, but chose to open up to the fan of her experience in a very honest way during her time in the teenage drama.

“Actually, not everyone in this show is chiseled perfectly,” she started her Twitter thread. “And even I feel intimidated by the body of my surrounding castmates, sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes. I have felt very insecure because of the expectations that people have for women on TV about how they should look. But I came to terms with my body and I am not the kind of person you would see on a catwalk during a fashion week, I have larger breasts, I have cellulite on my thighs and buttocks and my stomach sticks out instead of bends in “

Lili also shared her current struggle with depression and how it led her to arrive, which she chooses to embrace and use to hopefully reinforce other women and young girls who are fans of the show.

“This is still something that I struggle with on a daily basis. And it doesn’t help if I am compared to other women. I have become more overweight in the last two months due to depression and I felt very insecure about it. But I did a recent bra – and underwear scene and it was my duty to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking like me, “she wrote.” And I want other young women to see my body on TV and feel comfortable in the fact that I don’t size 0. And I am not a perfect hourglass shape. ”

Instead of ending with a witty kickback or shutdown, she opted to denounce the unfair industry standards and point her followers in the direction of people making huge advances in body positivity.

“This industry is struggling with an accurate representation of female and male bodies,” she concluded. “So I commend the women who have helped our industry to take a step in the right ~ and authentic ~ direction. (Charli Howard my favorite role model). ”

Watch E! News weekdays at 7 AM and don’t miss ours 2020 Oscars: E’s Inside Guide special Thursday 6 February at 10.30 pm!