Lili Reinhart on CoverGirl make-up, therapy and self-love

Once considered a taboo subject, therapy has found its way into the mainstream. Leaf through a magazine or pick the next convo and you’ll find that everyone does, thinks about, or talks about how it has changed their lives for the better. Some of us are taught that speaking about our feelings is positive, but therapy does it to the utmost, with an additional payment (unfortunately) and many lessons (luckily) along the way. As someone who has been in therapy for years, I think the hype is long overdue. Up to this point, I sometimes fear that we will redefine therapy as a quick fix instead of a process that is not necessarily linear or time-bound. So when someone like actress Lili Reinhart speaks boldly of her love of therapy, it’s more surprising than it should be.

Reinhart was recently chosen as the ambassador for CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh collection. She’s not hiding behind a makeup beat, admitting she doesn’t have it all together. In other words, it keeps it real. “I think that’s one thing I’m not nervous about,” says Reinhart StyleCaster of their CoverGirl partnership. “I didn’t advertise a line that, as you know, wanted me to put makeup on my face and not be real or authentic to myself.” That means I devote and learn intensively to minimalism what it means to put yourself first minus the guilt trip.

Reinhart delves into the simple, airy and not so airy aspects of self-love as a journey instead of a destination.

StyleCaster: What is your favorite CoverGirl product? Clean fresh collection?

Lili Reinhart: I really love the Clean Fresh Skin Milk ($ 13.49). My big deal is having skin that you can actually see under makeup. I don’t like applying makeup and I don’t see any skin texture. I use Foundation to balance my skin tone more than anything. This foundation is really light, which I enjoy because I like to have my freckles go through. And it is still very moist and bright.

SC: Is it safe to say that your makeup style is minimal?

LR: Sometimes I do something more dramatic on the carpet. But mostly I’m very minimal. I make sure that you can see my skin. I like to be fresh and very clean. I don’t like having too much of anything to be honest. You will never see me with eyelash stripes or heavy contours. I like how I look.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNpnoE_9V5o (/ embed)

SC: What is the everyday makeup look that gives you a moment when you love me before you go out the door?

LR: I really fell in love with the CoverGirl Exhibitionist Mascara ($ 7.94). This is something that I really love. I use it pretty much every day. I focus on eyelashes, brows and concealers. These are the three main things. I use this soft, blonde CoverGirl brow pencil ($ 4.19), then I use my mascara and just put concealer under my eyes, maybe around my nose and T-zone. I’m pretty lazy when it comes to my everyday life. I just want to wake up and go so I can keep it simple and quick. But to be honest, that’s why I feel best. when I feel very fresh and natural

“

Sometimes you have to bottom out to realize that you have to love yourself.

“

SC: Do you think you understand beyond your beauty routine how self-love should look and feel?

LR: I’m still trying to find out. I think I’m in a place in my life where I didn’t necessarily prioritize that. I had to go home on vacation, be with my family and see how much I missed them. That made me realize that maybe I was neglecting myself a bit. And it’s easy when you work so many hours a week and are always on the go. It’s easy to get a little lost.

I would think self-love means taking a break and taking time to breathe. If you feel too stressed out or unable to handle something, it’s okay to say you’re wrong. There is a lot of growth that can come from these moments. I think that takes a lot of strength. Sometimes you have to bottom out to realize that you have to love yourself because it’s very easy to forget.

SC: How do you prioritize this growth when you can’t be close to loved ones?

LR: I see a therapist and it’s not something I’m ever ashamed of. It will only help me to develop and learn something about myself. I have never had a therapy session that I regretted. I always came out on the other side and feel better and happier and have more contact with me. I think self-love means paying as much attention and time as everything else.

“

I have never had a therapy session that I regretted.

“

SC: What was the most surprising thing you learned about yourself in therapy or just about the process itself?

LR: I feel like I’m putting the pieces together if I just talk about it out loud. I am able to convey all my feelings and my words to myself. It is easy to solve your problems or feel less stressed when you are able to visualize.

I have learned that I put a lot of pressure on myself and do not often prioritize my own feelings or my own mental health. I think I’m carrying a lot more stress than I want to admit. And so the therapy is always a nice memory of me. Even if it takes an hour a day to draw my attention to myself, that’s fine. It is not selfish. It is necessary.

SC: Besides your therapist, who supports the “I” work you have done?

LR: I think because I work in Vancouver nine months a year when I come to LA.–even if it’s for work–I always have priority seeing my friends because my closest friends live here. So it is a short break from my working world when I connect with the people who are most important to me. My friends definitely keep me healthy and grounded. I also talk to my mother all the time. It is my fear hotline. I always turn to them when I am anxious, depressed, or need someone. It is definitely my skirt.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.