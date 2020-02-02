Lil Wayne is silent for 24 seconds on his new album “Funeral” to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Rapper Lil Wayne paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant by including 24 seconds of silence on his new album “Funeral.”

While appearing on an “undisputed” sports show on January 31, Wayne had confirmed that his last-minute change on the track was to honor Bryant.

“That same, I have to thank my older brother Mack,” he said about the 24 seconds of silence, and added: “You know it was an idea he called me at that time.” A day later, he called me with this idea he thought about and, of course, I confirmed it, I accepted. ”

In another interview, Wayne talked about how Bryant’s death impacted him.

“Everyone knows, obviously, a very terrible day for sports. But as far as I am concerned, and with my concern and my thoughts and prayers, it was only for Mr. Bryant’s family and the lives of others who were lost because of the tragedy and the situation, the accident, “he said.

“I have children, man. I have four children And I have a beautiful daughter, and I can’t imagine. And I’ve been trying not to imagine it. Again, thoughts and prayers to families, ”he added.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven other people, died Sunday in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, in southern California.

