Lil Wayne earned his fifth No.1 album with Funeral

Lil Waynes funeral is the No. 1 album in the country, hoarding Reports. The album, released on January 31, is Wayne’s fifth top album and his first since his last album Tha Carter V in 2018.

funeral earned 139,000 equivalent album units in its first week of availability. 99,000 of these units came from streams, the remaining 40,000 were physically sold. Songs from the album were streamed 134 million times in the first week. The album replaces that of Roddy Ricch Please excuse me for being anti-social on the hoarding 200th

Lil Wayne was the best before hoarding 200 with Tha Carter V (2018), Tha Carter IV (2011) I am not a human being (2010) and Tha Carter III (2008). He made his debut on the charts twenty years ago when he released his album in 1999 The block is hot debuted at number 3.

funeral contains contributions by artists such as Adam Levine, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby and Big Sean. Last week he played “Dreams” from the record The Tonight Show and made an unexpected appearance The masked singeract as a robot.