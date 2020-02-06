Lil Wayne dominates hilarious virtual Pictionary with Jimmy Fallon, Claire Danes and Lana Condor

Lil Wayne is the G.O.A.T. After being exposed “The masked singer” After the Super Bowl, the rapper brought all his artistry to play a game of Virtual Pictionary Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

Collaborated with Claire Danes, he assumed Fallon and Lana Condor in a brutal game that hit the wire. And he soon proved to be a fairly unique visionary when it came to drawing words and sentences.

We thought we had reached the peak of Lil Wayne when he drew ‘popcorn srhimp’. His popcorn was fine, but he clearly tried to draw some kind of living cartoon shrimp, unlike the more traditional shrimp you would find on a plate.

Nevertheless, Claire figured it out, leaving Jimmy bewildered. “How did you know it was a shrimp?” he asked. “That wasn’t shrimp at all. That was a sperm or something.”

He was probably frustrated because Lana had failed to turn his spiral next to a tongue into a “tongue breaker.” However, the couples tied it up in the next round, because Claire really had no idea how to represent a “mechanical bull”.

But even after they failed, Lil Wayne was there with support for his teammate. “It was a mechanical bull,” Claire complained, encouragingly replying, “That’s exactly what it was.”

The final round, however, was all up to the rapper, who was responsible for drawing “Harry Potter”. Now most fans of the books or movies can probably think of a million ways to portray the boy wizard, but Lil Wayne is not the majority of people. He is a visionary with a spirit that is as unique as any wand in Ollivanders.

We cannot say anymore because some things are better seen than heard or read and this is definitely one of them. By the end of the game, the winner’s statement was thrown away because everyone agreed that Lil Wayne and Lil Wayne were the only winners.

Virtual Pictionary G.O.A.T. Add it to the accolades!

He then stepped into more familiar territory with a performance of ‘Dreams’, which you can view below:

