Lil Nas X is an emerging fashion icon. It was only this year that he made his red carpet debut at the BET Awards and since then has stopped every appearance with his dedicated western aesthetics.

At the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards tonight, the actor of the “Old Time Road” showed a character in pink who actually proved that cowboys wear pink. The artist chose Versace for his current look, which was evident when he looked at his cufflinks with the recognizable Versace print.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

His appearance included a pink mesh shirt and a harness that was under a short jacket with gold buttons embedded in it. And what would a cowboy be without a hat? Which was also pink.

Luckily for Lil Nas X, he won a Grammy for Best Music Video and Pop Duo / Group Performace for his record-breaking song “Old Town Road”.

01

Lil Nas X is a bright pink cowboy at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

02

Lil Nas X is a bright pink cowboy at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

03

Lil Nas X is a bright pink cowboy at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Divide :

TOPICS: fashion fashion gallery fashion news Grammys 2020 Lil nas x